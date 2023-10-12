A 13-year-old girl has confessed to her father having sexual intercourse with her since she was 10.

Her 42-year-old father, Babatunde Afolayan, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defiling his daughter for three years.

He was arrested when his daughter’s teachers saw her unusual behaviour and reported it to the principal, who then turned her over to the school’s Imam for counselling.

During one of the Imam sessions, the girl revealed that her father had been defiling her for three years.

A source in the school who spoke to Punch said, “It happened that the girl just started misbehaving in school that no teacher knew what to do. So, the matter was reported to the school principal, who then decided that she should go for counselling with the school’s Imam.



“It was during the counselling that the girl confessed to the Imam that her father has been having sexual intercourse with her since she was 10 years old.

“She also said the last time the father slept with her was on October 2, 2023. As if that was not enough, she said her father kept encouraging her to have a boyfriend.”

The school principal was said to have reported the matter at a nearby police station, leading to the man’s arrest while the girl was taken to a hospital for examination and treatment.





The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.



“The suspect is in custody and the girl has been taken for medical examinations. Investigations are also ongoing,” he said.

