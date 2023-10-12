President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, approved the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was disclosed by Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale on Thursday.

According to Ngelale, Olukoyede’s appointment is for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation.

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE highlights five (5) quick facts about the newly appointed EFCC chairman:

1. Ola Olukoyede was born in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti, on October 14, 1969.

2. He had his university education at Lagos State University; University of Lagos; Institute of Arbitration ICC – Paris, France and University of Harvard (Kennedy School of Executive Education).

3. Prior to his recent appointment, Olukoyede was EFCC Secretary and also served as Chief of Staff to former EFCC Chair, Ibrahim Magu during Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

4. The erudite lawyer is a member of the Fraud Advisory Panel (UK) and also a member, Federal Government Technical Committee on the Repositioning of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit.

5. He also specialises in Anti-Corruption Research and Analysis, Corporate and Business Intelligence Gathering and Process.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…