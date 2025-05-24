My daytime fatigue

I always feel very tired during the day. Kindly advise me on what to do to tackle the problem. I am a 55-year-old business woman.

Adijat (by SMS)

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), is a complex illness characterized by extreme tiredness and other symptoms that significantly reduce a person’s ability to function.

While the exact cause of CFS remains unknown, research suggests several potential factors, including genetics, infections, physical or emotional trauma, and problems with energy usage.

Currently, there is no cure for CFS, but various treatments can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life. There are many other possible causes, some of them fatal —thyroid cancer is one. If you are experiencing extreme fatigue (assuming no extreme activity) you really need to consult your doctor for a proper examination.

