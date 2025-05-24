Aregbesola’s drummers say Tinubu will lu’le in 2027

•Ex-gov hosts Atiku, Sambo in Osun

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Friday had a breakfast meeting with the immediate past Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola at the latter’s country home in Ilesa, Osun State.

The former vice president visited Aregbesola alongside Alhaji Namadi Sambo, Nigeria’s vice president during the administration of Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

The former governor and his guests were seen looking on with interest inside the living room as a group of drummers politically aligned with Aregbesola were heard singing that in 2027, “Tinubu maa lu’le” (meaning in 2027, Tinubu will lose).

Atiku was in town for the coronation of the new Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup Ajimoko III.

In a Facebook video posted by Atiku, Aregbesola was seen welcoming the Waziri of Adamawa to his residence alongside chieftains of his new political group.

Those who welcomed Atiku alongside Aregbesola included a former speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Honourable Najeem Salaam, former secretary to the state government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, the immediate past Senator representing Osun West, Adelowo Oriolowo, the chairman of Aregbesola’s group in the state, Alhaji Isaa Adesiji and some members of his cabinet when he was the governor of the state.

READ ALSO: Aregbesola’s ‘love letter’ to President Tinubu