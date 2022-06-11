‘My daughter in-law’s friend queried her for getting pregnant, insisted she aborted it’

A septuagenarian, Hajiya Amina Abubakar, has dragged Shamsiya Sa’adu before a Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, for allegedly interfering in her daughter-in-law’s marriage.

Amina, through her counsel, Muhammad Nasir alleged that Shamsiya as a result of her interference caused friction between her son and his wife, Nusaiba Samaila.

“She questioned my client’s daughter in-law, shortly after her marriage, on why she got pregnant early.

“Shamsiya told Nusaiba to abort her pregnancy but she refused. A few days after that, she had a miscarriage,” he said.

The counsel also alleged that Shamsiya gave poison to his client’s daughter in-law to drink.

“My client has warned Shamsiya to stay away from her daughter in-law but she refused,” he said.





He prayed the court to warn Shamsiya to stop interfering in his client’s in-law’s marital affairs and sanction her accordingly for her bad utterances.

The defendant, Shamsiya, 22, however, denied the allegations.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the case.

He ordered the complainant to produce witnesses on their claims on the adjourned date.

He also granted bail to the defendant with a reliable surety who must be a Nigerian and known to the court.

