My husband harasses me, threatens to kill me, after feeding, clothing him, woman tells court

A woman, Bisola Idowu, has instituted a divorce suit against her husband, Ayinla Idowu, at Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, alleging that he was nonchalant about their child’s welfare and fond of fighting her.

Bisola also added that her husband always threatened to kill her.

The plaintiff prayed the court if her prayer was answered to grant her custody of their only child but make him responsible for his upkeep.

She further appealed to the court to restrain him from harassing, threatening or interfering with her private life.

The case was opened on February 7, but the defendant refused to come to court despite being served court summonses.

Bisola stated that, “I am a food vendor. While many women are fed and clothed by their husbands, I work round the clock everyday to make ends meet just because my husband is irresponsible. He has passed the bulk of his duties in the home to me.





“We have three children, but he found it a herculean task feeding them. He neglected me and our children and failed to show affection or care towards us.

“I fed him and our children from the food I sell on daily basis and met some other needs in the home through the proceeds from my business, yet he fought me.

“Ayinla is irrational in his behaviour and jealous, which were the reasons he beat me almost every day. Anytime luck shone on me and I had more customers to attend to which would result in my returning home late, he would accuse me of infidelity. He was always accusing me of dating my customers.

“My husband would refuse to listen to my explanation. Furious, he would pounce on me and dealt me heavy blows thus leaving me sore and nursing pains all over my body.

“Ayinla would not stop at this. He would also destroy my property.

“Ayinla has no regard for my family members and has refused to carry out the expected marriage rites on my behalf. He did not pay a dime as my dowry.

“The last time he beat me it was in the presence of my elder brother. He dared my brother to do his worst.

“I moved out of his house when he wanted to kill me, but he refused to let me be.

“Ayinla keeps threatening me on the phone that he will send thugs to kill me if I refuse to bring back his son.

“My lord, I came to court because my husband can make real his threat.

“I pray this honourable court to declare our marriage dissolved and restrain him from meddling in my affair or harm me,” she said.

According to the court, Ayinla was served hearing notice to afford him cross examine the witness, but he chose to absent himself from court, hence the cross examination was foreclosed and the witness discharged.

Giving judgment, the court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, stated that from the evidence given by the plaintiff, no marriage was contracted between the duo because no marriage ceremony held between them, neither was any marriage rites carried out by their families on their behalf.

She added that no dowry was paid by the defendant.

Akintayo added that the custody of their children was better given to the plaintiff because they are still young and would obviously need motherly care.

She ordered the defendant to pay N20, 000 per month for their children’s feeding, while she instructed the plaintiff to make them available any time he desired to see them.

Both were directed to pay their children’s school fees.

The court restrained Ayinla from harassing, threatening and interfering in her private life.

