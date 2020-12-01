‘My Darling Tola’: Professor ABOO Oyediran pays glowing Tribute to wife who would have clocked 80 today
Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor ABOO Oyediran, on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to his wife, Reverend (Mrs Omotola Oyediran, who would have clocked 80 today.
Mrs Oyediran died in October, two months to her 80th birthday.
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
ATTENTION!!! 1200+ Nigerian men reported this Herb Helped Them With A Stronger And Harder Erection And The Ability To Satisfy Your Woman As Long As You Desire. Click Here To Get It Now
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided