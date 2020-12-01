‘My Darling Tola’: Professor ABOO Oyediran pays glowing Tribute to wife who would have clocked 80 today

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor ABOO Oyediran, on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to his wife, Reverend (Mrs Omotola Oyediran, who would have clocked 80 today.

Mrs Oyediran died in October, two months to her 80th birthday.