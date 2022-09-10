My dad knew I was too stubborn to let go of music —Molazzi

Solomon Ifeanyichukwu A.K.A Molazzi, an upcoming artiste in the music industry in this Interview by Aderonke Adesanya, talks about his music career and his experiences so far in the industry. Excerpts:

So far, how has the music industry been for you…what is the experience like?

Well it’s been quite fun, hectic and positive so far.

I’ve been through few learning stages, which I’ve initiated into my craft to bring out the best which represents my brand name, “AFROGENIUS” but it’s been interesting so far.

Let’s talk about your career. How did you become a full-time musician, when did you join the industry?

I actually found out I was in love with music at age 7, then I joined the choir at age 9 and ever since it has been something I loved doing a lot which made me enhance my talent to become an artiste in 2016. At this stage, I was only going to studio sessions learning how people record and all that.

People know you as MOLAZZI, how did you come about that name?

I found out that my former name was too boring, so I decided to spice it up. One morning, I woke up, took a pen and a note book and started writing different names and I came up with Molazzi, which I found interesting, I looked at the internet I found out no one had that name as an artiste, then Boom! – Molazzi.

What is unique about your music, what does Molazzi brings to the table in the music scene?

AfroGenius! – The feel and not just the voice or the vibe, we have different genres of music today in the industry, which has made a lot of styles of music come into play. One thing I know about a good sound is that it must surely find a way into your soul, where the “AFROGENIUS” sound comes in, be it an EDM music, Dancehall riddim, Afrobeats or any kind of genre . The sound must always find its way into your soul.





Your song, Made In Africa, what brought about the inspiration for the song?

Beautiful, black melanin women. The song appreciates the beauty and vibe of black women, women made from the soil of Africa.

Are you currently signed to any record label?

I’m currently independent.

What type of musician would you prefer to collaborate with?

Right now, the market is selling fast on Amapiano sounds as well as AfroEDM and I would love to feel that space too. there’s just something special about that sound, especially the right time the piano comes in and I’ve worked with a few producers on these type of sounds. There are these Amapiano brothers called SMEEZ & D3an, I met them through an AnR in the United Kingdom (UK) called, DAISYMAE, she heard ‘vaccine’ and loved it. And while vibing to it on her page on Instagram Smeez reached out to her to make a second dose to vaccine. we’ve got few other sounds we’ve made after then.

What has it been like… what are the challenges in the industry?

There are times when we work and not get paid, most times in sessions and few other stuffs. There are lots of challenges in the industry daily and part of the big issue is funding. There are so many talents out there who don’t have access to the right funding, but I’m glad to see how the Nigerian music industry has improved to become a sky for every talent.

What was growing up like; how would you describe your upbringing?

Everyone has a story of how they grew up, especially in the streets of Lagos. I grew up in a really strict Christian family. I grew up in Bariga, Lagos State, in a family of five, of which I’m the last born. It’s been a hell of a journey growing up with parents and siblings who never wanted to see you do music, especially when your Dad has a role to play in the church. I got kicked out of the house several times due to disobedience by always going to the studio. Despite the challenges, I had made consistency my personal adviser and friend.

In 2015, I won a rap completion oraganised by MTN at the University of Lagos (UNILAG),that would later convince my dad a bit about me taking up music as a career. He knew somehow I really loved it and I was too stubborn to let go.

What has changed for you and in you since you became a music artiste?

So many things have changed except me, so many lessons have been learnt and as well so many heights and characters have been achieved.

Moving forward, what are your plans for the rest of the year, music-wise?

I have few sounds dropping this year probably by September; you would all get the new sound and as well have other sounds dropping before December,

Are you looking at some musical acts for collaborations?

Of course, sure I’m open to collaboration and I’m as well on a good collaboration with a partner of mine called “MansaCole”, great stuffs on the way.

Are there musicians you want to be like? Who are these artistes?

Sure there is one special great entertainer I would love to be like, which is Molazzi, he is such a talented beast.

What inspires your music? Where do you get your inspirations?

Sounds, waters and evening walks.

I get inspiration from old school musical acts, like Angelique Kidjo, Lijadu Sisters. Fela Anikulapo Kuti and other great legends as well as new school artistes too, with likes of Olamide, Burnaboy, Wizkid, Jon Bellion, Postmalone, Kranium and the rest of other acts in the game.

Some words for your fans?

I promise not to get stingy with my sounds from now on, love you all, never stop praying!

