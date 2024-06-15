My recent blood test confirmed that my Cholesterol is high. Kindly let me know what natural things I can do to reduce it.

Chimezie (by SMS)

High cholesterol levels can be tackled through the consumption of a balanced diet through the consumption of soluble fibers such as oats, beans, lentils, fruits (such as apples and citrus), and vegetables are high in soluble fiber, which can help reduce LDL (bad cholesterol).

It is also important to replace saturated fats found in red meat and dairy products with healthy fats from sources like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. Addition of foods rich in omega-3s, such as salmon, mackerel, flaxseeds, and chia seeds, can also help to lower cholesterol levels.

Avoidance of junk foods and the consumption of deep fried foods will also go a long way in reducing the cholesterol levels while regular exercise and physical activities should be encouraged. Other activities that can help to reduce cholesterol levels include; quitting smoking, reduction of alcohol intake as well as regular water consumption.

