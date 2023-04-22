Have you ever heard this common phrase from some parents who say “I am working because of my children, so they can take care of me in old age”? I think this phrase is most popular in this part of the world. Parents tend to make their children their retirement plans.

It is not uncommon for parents to rely on their children as a form of retirement plan, especially in cultures where filial piety and intergenerational support are highly valued.

As much as this is prevalent in most cultures in Africa, it is not a healthy or sustainable approach to retirement.

It’s not healthy for parents to make their children their retirement plans. While it is true that many cultures have traditionally relied on family support in old age, it’s not fair or realistic to expect children to bear the full burden of their parents’ retirement expenses.

Depending on children for financial support can put undue pressure on them, limit their own financial opportunities, and strain the relationship between parents and children. They may have their own families to support, careers to pursue, and financial goals to achieve. Being expected to support their parents’ retirement can place a significant burden on their own lives, leading to stress, resentment, and strained relationships.

It is important for parents to plan for their own financial security and retirement needs. This may include saving for retirement, investing in property or other assets, and considering long-term care options.

Parents should not view their children as a financial safety net and should take steps to plan and save for their own retirement.

This may include investing in a pension plan, contributing to a retirement savings account, or seeking the advice of a financial advisor. Parents may also want to consider purchasing long-term care insurance or other forms of insurance to protect themselves against unexpected expenses. All of these are available with careful guidance from a financial advisor.

However, parents should not hesitate to have open and honest conversations with their children about their financial situation and their future needs. This can help children to better understand their parents’ situation and prepare themselves for any future responsibilities they may have. Additionally, they should strive to foster a healthy and supportive relationship with their children based on mutual respect and understanding, rather than relying on them solely for financial support in their old age.

Ultimately, it’s important for parents to take responsibility for their own financial well-being and not rely solely on their children for support in retirement. By planning ahead and making smart financial decisions, parents can help ensure that they have a secure and comfortable retirement without placing an undue burden on their children.

It is also important for both parents and children to have open and honest communication about financial expectations and to work together to create a sustainable plan for their old age.





It’s essential to work together as a family and understand each other’s financial goals and constraints. This can help to reduce misunderstandings, conflicts, and financial stress.

It is important to start this conversation early on, and have ongoing discussions as circumstances change.

Some of the topics that can be discussed include retirement plans, estate planning, and long-term care needs. Parents can share their financial situation and expectations with their children, and children can share their concerns and expectations as well.

Creating a sustainable plan for old age involves a variety of factors, including savings, investments, insurance, and budgeting.

It is important to consider all these factors and create a comprehensive plan that takes into account everyone’s needs and goals. So as to avoid any future surprises or unexpected expenses that can derail these plans.

By working together as a family and understanding each other’s financial situation and expectations, parents and children can create a plan that works for everyone and ensures financial security in old age.

