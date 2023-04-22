Last Friday, the internet went agog with the news of Hiba Abouk, the Spanish model and wife of Moroccan football star, Achraf Hakimi, filing for divorce and requesting for the division of their assets. However, it was allegedly revealed that the majority of Hakimi’s assets were registered under his mother’s name, leaving Abouk with no share in the PSG player’s earnings. Losing assets to divorce has become a recurring problem for several athletes who have faced similar divorce-related issues. Below are some responses of contributors on this topic:

Elizabeth Peters

My reaction to finding out that my husband had put his assets in his mother’s name would be one of deep hurt. It would send a message of utter distrust of me, his wife, that has been longstanding and premeditated. I would want to know what informed the decision, even as the marriage progresses, because it would mean that we have been operating on two different planes in the union − one where I would be giving 100 per cent of myself and my belongings, while he had been doing the opposite. It would be a cause for great concern regarding the future of the marriage.

Balikis Sulaiman

First, I would really appreciate it if my husband − who I have borne two children for − should trust me. I would definitely feel much betrayed. Even if things went south and everyone had to go their separate ways, the other person is supposed to be considered in any decision made. We are supposed to be a team. How would you marry someone and be thinking the person might divorce you later. Hakimi obviously acted like a child who is not independent and still relies solely on his mother. For someone who is married and has children, more is expected from him. My husband should let whatever that is going on between us affect our children. Two children are in the mix already − he could at least put something in their names.

Balogun Adesewa

If my husband has his assets in his mother’s name − and not his or mine or jointly owned by us or the children − it means the union lacks trust, respect and love and it is basically for making babies. In Africa, when the husband dies, the family always wants to have a larger share of the deceased properties. Therefore, if he already has his assets in his mother’s name, it means I or the children have no access to his belongings. We are irrelevant to him and he does not have plans for our children’s future. So, I would treat him with such.





Ekwe Awnurika

First of all, before we get married, I would make sure we have in-depth conversations regarding our finances, assets, and all money-related issues. So, if eventually I discover after marriage that his assets are in his mother’s name, I would definitely feel betrayed by the man I thought I knew.

Esther Onyinyechi

I would be sad, and I would confront him. But you see, gone are the days I depended on a man’s money. I have hands and could equally make mine.

Queen

That would definitely be outrageous because when we were tying the knot, we did not include the mom to take vows. But then, I, certainly, am no hater of Hakimi as I know he detected something was going to be wrong so he did what he had to do. However, what he did was not right, but it saved him. Whatever worked for Hakimi might not work for another. The prayer is finding the right woman that you could swear your loyalty to today and forever.

Tolulope Agbeja

I would be shocked because it shows the level of his understanding about marriage is poor (a man should cleave to his wife and should be a provider). But I would not let that wear me down. I am not a liability. But, I really hope this would not happen to me, even in my worst nightmare, because I am ready to give my all in a relationship. I really do not deserve that.

Segun Adegoke

Normally, most ladies would not go well with it. It is just somehow. To get things between themselves as a couple, they have to take permission from their mothers?

Josephine

That act is not too good and it is unreasonable. I believe it is not as if he saw it coming for him to transfer all his assets to his mother. Though his wife may be a ripper, on a norm, you have to consider the family you are building with your assets. That is my own point of view.

Christabel

I would not be too bothered. I would ask him why, and if his reason is not solid enough, I would punish him in different ways.

Milicient Apenu

I would first ask why he did so. Maybe he did it before the marriage. From his explanations, I would tell him to change our children’s name (if there is any). But if he does not want to change it, to avoid future misunderstanding between my children and his family, I would call him before the law and he will be cautioned to do the needful.

Austin Nwosu

This time round, many marriages are based on “what I would get”, and some of our brothers living in the Western world are the most affected. Nowadays, ladies over there marry base on properties, not love − especially those that marry celebrities. They are for the properties and firms. So, I would rather have my properties with my mother. She is my blood. What connects me and my wife is love, not blood. Wife could change, but my mother would be always there.

