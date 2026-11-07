African creatives deserve global recognition without cultural compromise —Amanda David

In this interview by ADERONKE ADESANYA, television presenter and entertainment executive, Amanda David, popularly known as Ermandha, discusses supporting African creatives, expanding local entertainment globally and the challenges facing independent talent.

How would you describe your journey and evolution within the media and creative industries?

My journey has been one full of resilience, driven by intentionality and the objective of making an impact. I started as a reporter covering sports, writing for the magazine and interviewing sporting legends for a global sports talent scouting firm, while studying Law in Unilag. Later, I hosted former Mr Nigeria, Deji Bakare’s welcome and song listening party. I was co-MC and red carpet host. Then I was selected as a housemate on DBAT’s Reality TV, which aired on Silverbird TV. It was on that stage that I met Koffi Tha Guru who later became instrumental to my journey in the industry. Through him, I met Elder O, who cast me as his interest on his segment on Empire Hotspot, a program airing on Silverbird TV. Empire then asked me to work with them as a TV Presenter. At Empire, I anchored the Entertainment and gist segment plus exclusive interviews. I curated, hosted and produced the red carpet event segment for 6 years before leaving to join Blackdrum 360 as its Business and Partnership Manager. Prior to joining Blackdrum, I’d worked with Blackdrum to co-produce “Creative Hub”, a docuseries showcasing the creative process featuring Winston Leathers, Samson Bakare, Francis Jide, Oshobor and a host of others on Blackdrum TV. I have basically worked at every intersection of the media, including radio. I have a great relationship with almost every media house in Nigeria.

What industry gap informed your decision to establish Rara Avis Entertainment?

I noticed that Nigeria has the highest pool of innately, naturally talented creatives but at events they were left out of showcases, especially new and emerging independent creatives. Most organisers wouldn’t give them a shot because they don’t want their shows to be messed up if the talent failed to deliver. Most of the creatives, especially music artists, were oblivious to why they weren’t selected or often overlooked. No structure, no communication of information, no artistry development… plus participation in these showcases didn’t even guarantee that the talent would get paid. All these talented creatives were doing was to “hope” for change rather than take their destinies into their hands. No longevity… because they often don’t know how to thrive within the creative industry so they pivot to other industries, leaving their creative careers to die because they have to take on unrelated jobs just to survive.

What makes the Rara Avis DNA Methodology unique in developing independent creatives into entrepreneurs?

Rara Avis takes creatives from the trajectory of a Debutant (newbie) to the multihyphenate and then the creative entrepreneur, through a structured framework. We realised that for creatives to be successful within the industry, they need to be a multihyphenate. Contrary to the popular Jack of all trades master of none, we believe in the complete saying “Jack of all trades master of none but oftentimes better than a master of one”. We believe that the true creative is multihyphenate, someone who possesses more than one creative skill that can be linked cohesively. So we teach that and encourage creatives to develop their other creative skills using our proprietary skill mapping, pooling and skill stacking method in a cohesive and strategic way. From the multihyphenate framework we show them how to become an executive owner of their career by becoming a creative enterprise. We help them build through executing projects and owning intellectual property and connecting them to partnerships and collaborative pipelines. There’s no need to wait for a savior. Why wait for one when you can simply become your own savior and Grow Your Own Wings.

How does Rara Avis plan to address the financial challenges facing independent creatives through its proposed savings circle app?

We designed Indieverse, our flagship, to be collaborative using a barter exchange system. From our research, we realised that a P2P rosca– savings circle would be the best model for emerging creatives, not only to secure funding for projects since traditional banks won’t lend most creatives but to encourage horizontal collaboration while providing proof for possible investors and grant application opportunities. Funding for emerging talents through grants is available but many are locked out because they do not meet the criteria. Most of the financial challenges come from the inability of creatives to show structure, prove credit worthiness, consistency and enterprise viability. Beyond pooling funds, the app aims to create a structure that protects IP, projects financial growth trends, help creatives have data for which skill they can earn more from, complete project tasks and be prudent in managing financial resources. It basically uses our proprietary DNA Methodology to help creatives become knowledgeable about finances and its management because when they eventually employ a financial manager, they need to understand the business to avoid leaving their enterprise in another’s hands who may leave them in financial ruins tomorrow.

What strategic opportunities does your partnership with GEM Media Worldwide present for African creatives?

The partnership with GEM means having a representative inside global rooms that we haven’t had access to. The founder of GEM, Stephen Camilleri is a Senator of the European Economic Senate (EES). GEM is a global platform that has access to entrepreneurs, stakeholders and creatives across different continents. Stephen officially joined the board of Rara Avis as its Chairman this August. He’s our spokesman talking to investors and creating pipelines for global touring opportunities across Europe while bringing visibility to what we do. GEM as a community provides our creatives with data, knowledge and opportunities through masterclasses and serving as jury members for Rara Avis Debut Award (RADA). Right now at the Global Entrepreneurship Festival, where he is a board member, Stephen is flying our flag high in Cairo, Egypt.

What has your experience at Rara Avis contributed to your role in the growth and development of Heirlo?

I recently structured and signed a corporate partnership through Rara Avis Entertainment LTD with Heirlo, the digital life legacy and asset management platform, a company duly registered and operating in the United Kingdom, founded by Charles Nkwor and co-founder Peterclever Olisanwokoma. Rara Avis has been tasked by the firm with driving commercial representation, brand development, promotional content creation, and local market expansion for the digital legacy platform.

I restructured and reframed Heirlo’s user narrative and journey. We are only replicating our core to drive Heirlo because even creatives need Heirlo to draw contracts and protect assets. We are at core a strategy and showcase platform. We will be producing content apart from other objectives and of course our creatives benefit from this partnership because their talent will help amplify Heirlo’s brand needs. Moreover, I have been able to curate a formidable network for my personal brand, having been instrumental to the growth of a couple of brands behind the scenes. Heirlo as a result of that network is presently in Cairo, Egypt pitching at the Global Entrepreneurship Festival.

What are the major challenges limiting the growth and international recognition of African comedy?

Anyone who wants to fully understand this needs to watch the Humour Factory podcast that I curated and hosted for the fourth edition, “Create Your Chance”. I personally tapped Dr. Alexander Bud, who understands this terrain to contribute in the fourth edition magazine/brochure. He is well-versed in the dynamics affecting this global market expansion. Some of his research have been published internationally, for example in Oxford University Press. One major challenge highlighted includes a lack of comprehensive interpretation and understanding of our comedy caused by language barrier created by cultural differences. Another is the limited forms of Comedy: Internationally, there are sketches, skits, standup etc but many Nigerian comedians haven’t really developed or stretched into other forms professionally. There’s also another thing most do which is to be stuck at their local entry point. Most do not include international contexts nor do they deliver their jokes in a way anyone from any part of the world can relate to it. Yes, culture should make up the material for your jokes however a global audience needs to understand the context to be able to laugh. African comedians need to adopt a universal comic language for global markets.

How have your experiences at international events such as Edinburgh Fringe and Sheffield DocFest shaped your understanding of the global creative industry?

Having been accredited to cover these events through Rara Avis Entertainment has really been paradigm shifting. Seeing how creativity is expressed in unexpected ways helps you recognize patterns that can be adopted for local impact. Take for example pianist-conductor Matthew Shiel’s “Fringe Classics, ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ – Jazz Sessions by Candlelight” brought to St Vincent’s Chapel, the connection between spaces and sounds was incredible! We oftentimes don’t think about acoustics and its relationship to spaces when creating over here. One of my life’s aims is to help African creatives shine and for the world to truly appreciate our uniqueness without diluting ourselves, so seeing people from around the world who showcase across different creative disciplines is thought provoking. I have also directly had the privilege to communicate and collaborate not just with the talents themselves but their teams and other journalists too, building bridges and relationships which is really helpful for direct insight into the global creative economy landscape in real time.

How do you balance your various executive responsibilities while driving the growth of your own enterprise?

It’s custom-designed for me which is inline with what we teach at Rara Avis. I’m a multihyphenate myself and all these roles work cohesively and collaboratively together. That’s the beauty of applying the Rara Avis proprietary DNA Methodology. I practice what I preach. Some roles create more demand for me in certain seasons, for example The Humour Awards while a role like Business and Partnership Manager at Blackdrum is fueled by my different other roles since it’s partnership driven. My other roles expose me to other networks that are useful and complementary to my role there. For example my invitation to join as an executive board member of Africa International Comedy Festival is an extension of my role at the Humour Awards Academy. It is a partnership between the Humour Awards and Ghana Comedy Awards to unify African Comedy. One important thing I use to manage all these roles are systems. Having a system means structure and it’s like scheduling so that you use your time productively and your talent correctly. I’m happiest when I’m innovating, pioneering or networking and I don’t feel overwhelmed because they are designed just for me.

What is your long-term vision for Rara Avis Entertainment, particularly in strengthening the business infrastructure of Africa’s creative industry?

My long-term vision includes using technology to create solutions, particularly for African challenges and staying abreast to help resolve most of Africa’s creative industry needs. We want to be the first call for every creative debutant, so before you make your first project or even choose your stage name , you come to us to help you customize your trajectory. Our vision is to see creatives make decisions based on factual and filtered data rather than guesswork. This will make us more effective and save time. Our creatives don’t have to dillydally and so are able to catch up with the rest of the world and strategically utilize every opportunity available to them. This is why we have built the Rara Avis Academy, to offer 20 self-paced courses under our Creative Development Program (CDP) for free. These courses are curated to dive straight to the essentials for every emerging creative. Also we offer free access to masterclasses via our Partnership with GEM. It’s only the Emerging Creative Incubator (ECI) that is selective. We only take on about 10 creatives per cohort so we can mentor them one-on-one and equip them with tools and international opportunities. All these are geared towards making them inculcate a business mindset which is missing in many creatives.

As a woman in creative leadership, what challenges have you encountered, and how have you navigated them?

The fact that some people won’t take you seriously…but that’s at first because I believe that respect is earned and not demanded. Also that you can propose or create an idea but the credit may be given to a man. Lol. I have never let it deter me though. For me, it’s inconsequential. I treat it as information and I put up parameters to help protect my contributions. I don’t keep quiet nor do I make noise. I recently resigned from a major role not up to 2 weeks as the project director because though the founder saw my value, when it came to communication, he seemed to talk to me and drill me like he expected me to lower myself like the general narrative of how a woman should act in submission to a man. I left because for me, he communicated a lack of professionalism. However, many men have been of great help to me in recommending me for roles just as women have too. Many others who work for and with me, are also really respectful. I have not had to demand nor scream to get it. Perhaps it’s my carriage and the fact that they know I’m extremely passionate about my work so there’s no time for extracurricular interactions that are unprofessional. Under Rara Avis, I have created protocol and communication guidelines that help females feel comfortable with interacting with the opposite gender. The male creatives collaborate professionally with these female creatives. I don’t believe that because I’m a woman, anyone or anything can stop me. I’m ambitious, assertive, and an asset.