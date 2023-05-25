Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, again on Thursday, assured that his administration would continue to provide massive infrastructure renewal, improve the quality of life of the people and drive massive socio-economic growth through infrastructure upgrade and renewal.

Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while speaking at the commissioning of the Ogudu-Alapere Link Road with Bridge and Prince Adesoji Ajose Street, saying that a major attribute of responsive governance is the ability to deliver on electoral promises.

He commissioned a series of projects, including roads, link bridges, housing estates and modern markets, blocks of classrooms, and jetties, among others across the state.

The projects include the Ogudu-Alapere Link Road with Bridge and Prince Adesoji Ajose Street, in the Ogudu area of the state, Ikosi International Model Market Phase 3 and the Ikosi International Fruits Market Phase 2 in Ketu, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ndubuisi Kanu Housing Estate, Gbagada, in Kosofe, and others.

According to the governor, this has always motivated his administration’s drive to provide the basic infrastructure that will catalyze economic growth and make life better for the people of Lagos State, expressing delight to be with the people of Ogudu-Alapere “to report that our extraordinary journey of commitment, trust, and partnership for economic growth and development has once again yielded a milestone achievement.”

The governor noted that his administration had mainstreamed transportation and traffic management on its THEMES Agenda, saying that it had in the last four years, painstakingly reworked the state’s “Transportation Master plan, putting in place the required infrastructure that will bedrock and drive the implementation of laudable initiatives in the sector for the optimal benefit of Lagosians.”

Sanwo-Olu assured that his government would continue to offer respite and succour to road users in the state by putting in place an enduring framework for the delivery of road infrastructure as well as for the provision of supporting drainage infrastructure to sustain these roads, describing the Ogudu Community in Kosofe Local Government Area as a strategic settlement with a fast-growing population with a huge need for infrastructural renewal, and infrastructural renewal, a development which, according to him, “prompted our administration to embark upon the construction of a Reinforced Concrete deck on pile culvert to address the challenge of flooding.

“The delivery of this project complete with an effective drainage system, will address the problem of perennial flooding, and perhaps more importantly provide good connectivity between Ikorodu Road, the Third Mainland Bridge (TMB) and Apapa-Oworonsoki Expressway via the Third Axial underpass.

“I want to implore the Community Development Associations (CDAs) in this area to assume responsibility for all these projects/roads by ensuring that it is kept clean and also protect it by ensuring that the drains are free of refuse,” he counselled.

Speaking earlier at the unveiled of the Ikosi International Model Market Phase 3 and the Ikosi International Fruits Market Phase 2 in Ketu, Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, Sanwo-Olu said the exercise was part of the activities lined up for the winding down of his first tenure and inauguration of his second term.

He commended and congratulated the council boss, Princess Samiat Abolanle Bada, for her vision and leadership which facilitated the delivery of an ultra-modern market befitting the status of Lagos State and resonating with the vision of Greater Lagos.





This was just as he listed facilities in this market to include a 300KVA standard generator for power supply, 150,000 litres water supply (‘’50’’ 3000litre tanks), 4 waste disposal points, 40,000 litres capacity fire extinguishers, which is attached to more than 11 fire points, 120 units of a public toilet, and 10 bathrooms, saying that with all of those, trading would be carried out in a conducive environment that guarantees pleasant shopping experience

“I would also like to emphasize that what we are seeing today is a validation of the visionary leadership of our leader, the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who, as Governor stood his ground and remain undaunted to sustain the newly created LCDA’s against all odds,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, while further describing the project as one of several examples of people-oriented and development projects that had been initiated and actualized by LCDAs across the state, appreciated and saluted all the leaders and “traders of this market, for your resilience and commitment to the spirit and common good of Lagos.

“The impact this market, which is a hub for fruit trading, has had on the economy of Lagos is invaluable as it serves as one of the focal points of economic activities in the state. These are real examples of initiatives for grassroots democracy and socio-economic growth.

“At this point, my advice to the leadership of the LCDA, the leadership of the market and indeed all those that will carry out trading activities here, is to ensure proper maintenance of these facilities and always keep the market environment in a high state of cleanliness in line with relevant rules and regulations.

“I wish to reassure you all that we will not renege on our promises and commitment to build a greater Lagos that works for all irrespective of tribe, religion and social background. We will continue to do all we can to improve the business climate and make doing business in Lagos State a highly rewarding experience,” the governor stated.

The council boss, Semiat Abolade Bada, expressed appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu for the support in bringing the market to reality, disclosing that her team worked hard to achieve the feat.

This was just as she recalled that the place where the market was sited used to be a den of criminal activities in the past, noting that the market came into being as far back as 1973, as makeshift.

Sanwo-Olu, while speaking at the Official Commissioning of Ndubuisi Kanu Housing Estate, Gbagada, in Kosofe, Lagos, charged private investors to partner with the state government in bridging the housing deficit in the state, as the government alone cannot do it.

The governor stated that the main goal of his administration under the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, Pillar of M- Making Lagos, a 21st Century Economy was to substantially reduce the housing deficit through different strategies which includes partnering with the private sector to deliver a significant number of housing units that are affordable, safe and decent to people residing in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the deputy governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, disclosed that his administration had in the last four years succeeded in completing 19 housing estates in different parts of the State in spite of the challenges.

The governor noted that providing adequate, affordable and decent housing was a major challenge faced by megacities all over the world, and further noted that Lagos is faced with the additional challenge of limited land size with a huge population which, according to the 2016 statistics, increases with a daily influx of 123,840 people.

“A large percentage of this number are here to seek economic opportunities and, therefore, do not intend to leave in a hurry,” he said.

The governor said his administration had successfully converted the challenge of population increase into a good opportunity to serve the people and display the capability to respond to citizens’ needs.

He, however, stated that the commissioning was a project initiated to provide more units of decent housing for Lagosians residing in the metropolis, adding: “This is one of the many demonstrations of this administration’s firm commitment to bridge the housing deficit in this urban city and also to fulfil the hopes and dreams of many Lagosians to own a home.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said that the state government had consistently strengthened its efforts to actualize its housing agenda with the aim of making decent homes available and accessible to Lagosians irrespective of their social class or income level.

He added that the newly commissioned Ndubuisi Kanu estate has 72 homes units in 6 blocks would bring value addition to the home stock of the state, provide another livable community, add value to the beautification of the environment, and serve as a catalyst for improved economic activities within the community.

The commissioner noted that the ultimate goal was to make Lagos comparable to 21st-century economies all over the world in terms of the availability of beautiful communities with adequate infrastructure where people can live and call their homes, adding that “the homes are subsidized to ensure the state bridges the wide gap of housing challenges in the state.”

In his goodwill message, the Executive Chairman, Kosofe Local Government Area, Barr. Moyosore Ogunlewe said that the administration of Sanwo-Olu has focused on reviving the provision of comfortable infrastructure and good housing schemes for the people of the state.

He added that the state government would continue to promote urban harmony and set new standards for diplomatic development across Nigeria, saying that one of the key strategies this government had embraced is a global housing policy through “which people can become house owners through an inclusive financial system based on their incomes which will support a sustainable system where homes are consistently made available to a large number of Lagosians.”

