Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Dogara, Babachir continue agitation against ticket

As the ruling, All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares to commence its electioneering campaign for the 2023 presidency, agitations against the Muslim – Muslim ticket of Tinubu /Shettima has continued to heighten.

Consequently, the Forum of Northern Christians in the ruling APC led by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir David Lawal have continued with their consultations ahead of the general election.

This was disclosed by the former Speaker in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter account, Tuesday afternoon.

Recall that only recently, they convoked a summit of Northern Christian Leaders in Abuja where they rejected the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim Presidential and Vice Presidential ticket by the ruling APC.

Recall also that the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu had in July nominated Senator Kashim Shettima, a Muslim from Borno state as his running mate.

Yakubu Dogara, in a tweet via his handle @YakubDogara shared a group photograph of himself, Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal, Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo (APC, Adamawa), and former Kogi state Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba in the company of all State Chairmen of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The tweet reads: “#NigeriaDecides2023- The Fight for Justice Continues. Today, we held a Consultative Meeting with Christian Leaders From the 19 Northern States and the FCT on the Pan-Nigerian Platform to Adopt in 2023.”

