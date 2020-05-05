Music wakes up my spirits, no world without sound, Sonorous Kanye discloses

One of the youngstar Nigerian musicians, Omokanye Owlasunkanmi from Ira, Kwara State, has disclosed that music wakes up his spirits as there is no world without sound.

“Music is spiritual, life and everything, because most times I imagine this world without sound. Believe me, music is deeply spiritual,” he added.

Toeing in line of his thought, Olasunkanmi said that he got the song inspiration from his dad, song lover, who always listen to kind of songs. “I will write the lyrics down and I determined one day to develop my songs and boom, that is what I still do, but I will say my dad inspired me into music”, he said.

Speaking with Tribune Online, he urged his fans to stay safe by wash of hands, cover nose with mask and many more as Covid-19 is real. He, however, encouraged them to keep supporting his career as he promise not to disappoint and release songs soon as God has been the inspiration and his background, which has inspired a lot.

Talking on how internet has affected music industry positively, he said that it has done a lot in the business because before he got signed-in into JJC Skillz Label, which was through Instagram social media platform and emphasizing on the fact that internet has helped many artistes to make money, which is incomparable to music back then as one can be in one’s comfort zone now and still promote songs.

Adding that challenges have been faced, “I remember when I started attending shows, I was ignored and deprived to perform by DJs and MCs but I was strong and well enough, God has been good,” he lamented.

”I have performed at AY Live, Akpororo VS Akpororo show and many more and I am also planning to organize club tours after pandemic from hew song ‘OGBON’ and also go for University tours,” he reiterated.