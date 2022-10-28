Music is my risk, adventure — Roletta

Patricia Unekwuojo Agada known in musical circles as Roletta is the Nigerian artiste that created quite the sensation at the 2022 Felabration with her debut performance. The Kogi-born songstress who also just released her EP titled ‘Also Me’ describes her sound as Afro-Fusion and Afro-pop with heavy influence from hip-hop, RnB, house music, highlife, and traditional Nigerian melodies. A graduate of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, Romania and a Master’s degree holder from Brunel University, London, Roletta describes music as her chosen risk in this interview with FRIDAY TREAT.

When did you discover music was a passion of yours?

I cannot remember when, it has just always been something that I have been drawn to.

How would you describe your music?

Afropop, Afro-fusion… It is a mix of different sounds.

Did you get any form of formal training?

No, I am self-taught. I had no formal training.

When you decided to start making music, what was the first thing you did?

I wrote a song for someone who needed a song idea. When I produced the concept, it was the first time I was doing that. The person did not end up using it, but I realised that I could make music, and I started playing around with writing music.

Tell us about your EP ‘Also Me’ and what it was like working on it.

Working on the EP was fun and interesting. The title was created from the fact that a lot of people around me do not know about my musical side. My performance at Felabration was a shock to many friends of my family. I got a lot of calls after that where people told me they never knew I was into music.

‘Also Me’ is a testament to the fact that my musical side exists. It tells of a side of my personality that is expressed through music.

There are four songs on the EP, and they embody the sound I am working with right now. There are more coming, but right now, this is my focus. I think it is a well-rounded introduction of me to the world.

Your first time on stage performing as an artiste was at the recently concluded Felabration. Can you describe the experience of debuting on such a big stage with the size of the audience and what it meant to you?





When I found out that I would be performing at Felabration, I was extremely nervous and excited at the same time. That was my first performance ever, and I had heard that the crowd is tough. Right before going on stage though, I had somehow calmed down and I was able to pull through.

After that encounter would you describe yourself as lucky, or do you think it is because your sound is good enough?

I think it is a mix of both, and I also got some last-minute coaching from boss Efe Omorogbe.

What is the meeting point between your musical personality and the regular Roletta?

It is the consciousness of the fact that I love music and sounds. Whether I am in my corporate mood or artistic side, I will always react to sounds.

Before music, what did you do?

I worked in hospitality. At the time, I used to go to work with a small speaker. It was not to disturb people though, just for me.

Afro-inspired music is blowing up all around the world, and more people are trying their hands at it. Did that inspire you to make the move?

To an extent, it gave me courage. I see a lot of people doing what I am trying to do, so it is perfect timing.

When you made the shift from hospitality to music, were you not worried about failure?

I am still worried. No one knows, really. We hope for the best, and I am enthusiastic. That worry is there though, and I am aware of the risk every minute and every day. Risk and passion go hand in hand though, and at some points in life, some risks are worth it. This, for me, is my own risk.

How did your family react to your career switch?

I got a lot of diverse reactions to my choice because when you choose to abandon a career for music, you will sound crazy to a lot of people. Right now, everyone is getting used to it.

You have the look of an entertainer, any plans to diversify into other things like film, modelling and more?

Besides music, I am drawn to entertainment, so I am open to any opportunity. I am adventurous, so whatever it is I feel I am capable of, I will try it.

Which Nigerian artistes are you looking forward to working with?

All the artistes representing Afrobeats are doing well right now, and I am open to working with a lot of them. Burna Boy is at the top of my list, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Tems… They are all doing big things and I love their sounds.

What catches your attention in a song, lyrics or beat?

First is the sound, the melody; this comes before the lyrics.

Can you assure fans that music isn’t a phase for you because many artistes sometimes quit music when things get tough?

I would like to think that I have gone through that phase and survived because it was extremely painful to hold on to music and somehow, I did it. If there was any time I could have abandoned music, it was before now.

How are you funding this passion for music?

There is no million dollars somewhere, God has just been faithful.

How do you intend to make money off music in an environment like Nigeria where people don’t necessarily stream or buy music the normal way via streaming platforms?

That is why I have the right team. I am pretty sure they will figure it out for me.