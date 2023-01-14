My husband brought his lover to stay with us, lied she was his cousin —Wife

A MAN of Ndola, Zambia, has shocked the court after his wife narrated how he took his side chick home and introduced her as his cousin.

Mercy Banda who dragged her husband, Chipo Lukena to court for divorce stated that he deserted their home and made his girlfriend answer his calls when she called him.

This is a case in which Mercy has sued Chipo for divorce for being unfaithful in their marriage.

Mercy who has been married to Chipo for 10 years told the court that problem started in their marriage nine months after they got married.

“He started deserting home and each time I called him, his girlfriend would answer his call.

“He once brought his girlfriend home to stay with us and claimed that she was his cousin,” she said.

Mercy narrated to the court that she caught Chipo on many occasions with other women and that the last incident she found him in a taxi with a woman.

“After our relatives mediated in our differences, he decided to compensate his side chick which prompted me to tell my parents to take back the dowry, but he refused to take it,” she said.

In his defence, Chipo told court that his wife was telling the truth, but that he has been apologising for being unfaithful.

“In 2015, she slept with another man while I was serving a jail term.





“When I came out of prison, her lover called and told me he had sexual intercourse with my wife and that she was a prostitute,” he said.

Chipo further told the court that he asked his wife for forgiveness for cheating on her, but that she decided to return the dowry he paid on her, but that he refused taking it.

Passing judgment, Kabushi Local Court senior presiding magistrate, John Kabwe sitting with senior magistrate, Emelda Masuwa granted divorce without compensation stating that reconciliation had failed and dowry was already returned.

