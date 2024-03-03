Three persons, including a 10-year-old boy were over the weekend killed in multiple motor accident that occured in different parts of Lagos state.

Ten years old Chukwudi was on Sunday morning crushed to death while on his way to church with his father and other siblings.

Also, two years old Basit died on Saturday when a BRT bus rammed into him, his mother and elder brother while crossing the road at Palmgroove along the Ikorodu road.

The spokesperson in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed all the accidents to Tribune Online on Sunday .

He also stated that a 49-year-old man was also crushed to death around Guinness area of Ikeja, while the driver was reversing a truck.

Hundeyin said “Today 03/03 2024 ,at about 08:30 hours, one Bernard reported at Bode Thomas police station that while he was going to church with his children at about 07: 30 hours and while standing on a ulvert at Doyin bus stop along Iganmu – Mile 2 expressway ,a Nissan Coaster commercial bus with the Registration No JJE 134 XK, driven by one Waidi Saheed, aged 65, who was alleged to be driving on a high speed hit his son, Chukwudi aged 10 and smashed his skull and he died instantly

“The DPO moved to the scene with operatives but in the course of evacuating the corpse, some miscreants attacked them with stones and bottles and the officers were able to repel them.

“The corpse was later evacuated by the police and the driver of the vehicle arrested.

“On Saturday, an unregistered BRT bus hit a mother and his two children at Palmgroove, while they were attempting to cross the Ikorodu road.

“One of the two children, 2 years old Basit, died on the spot while the mother and the elder brother sustained serious injury.”

Hundeyin said that the driver of the BRT bus, who earlier escaped from the scene had been arrested.

“In another incident on Saturday, 49 years old man, Gbolahan Aina was crushed to death while standing at the back of a truck in the Ikeja area of the state.

“The driver of the truck with registration number KJA 74 XQ, driven by one Goodwin Donatus, while reversing and didn’t notice that the victim was behind the truck reportedly crushed him to death.”

Hundeyin stated that investigations had commenced on all the cases.