MTN should implement exit package for staff, PTECSSAN tells Labour Ministry

The Private Telecom Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has alleged that Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) has refused to honour the agreement it made with the company regarding exit package for its employees and has called on the Ministry of Labour to intervene.

This was contained in a statement signed by the PTECSSAN’s General Secretary, Comrade Okonu Abdullahi, and made available to Tribune Online.

In the statement, PTECSSAN called on the Federal Ministry of Labour to take measures in ensuring that MTN implements the exit package as an item in their bargaining agreement.

The association alleged that MTN, in disregard to an agreement signed by both parties, refused to further the negotiation of implementing the exit package for its employees.

“Whatever MTN claims to have for its workforce is enjoyed by its management staff and only a very little fraction goes to the lower levels.”

According to PTECSSAN, the benefits MTN management staff enjoy include schools fees, take-home bonuses, fuel for generating sets, and $15000 as yearly lifestyle benefit, while the lower cadre gets nothing of such.

The state read in part: “MTN pays exit package to its management staff but refused to do same to the lower cadre.

“The union expressed worries that the ministry of labour, till now, has refused to transmit MTN appeal, if any, to the arbitration panel as it’s bound to do under the circumstance.

“While the union has continued to follow due process to resolving any industrial dispute with MTN, MTN has continually used all controls within its powers to scuttle every effort of PTECSSAN and cause disunity within its fold.”

The association wondered why the Ministry of Labour was indulging MTN by refusing to take necessary measures to defend the labour laws as the custodian, adding that failure to bring unruly employers like MTN to obey international practices is no remedy for disaster in the workplace.

“The most paramount benefit to our members is a befitting exit package, and we shall not rest until we are able to make this dream come true,” the association affirmed.