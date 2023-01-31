‘MTN, Airtel in the mud’, reactions as Elon Musk’s Starlink launches in Nigeria

The Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, SpaceX has announced the commencement of the operation of its satellite internet service, known as Starlink in Nigeria.

The development was confirmed in a post via SpaceX’s official Twitter account.

According to the company, Nigeria is the first country to receive the services in Africa.

The tweet reads, “Starlink is now available in Nigeria – the first African country to receive service.”

Starlink is now available in Nigeria – the first African country to receive service! → https://t.co/slZbTmZmAt — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 30, 2023

Starlink via its website also disclosed that the services will be available for Nigeria subscribers at a price of N19,260 per month while the hardware would be available for N274,098.

The notification on the website reads, “Starlink is currently available in your area. Customers in your region typically see download speeds of 50-200 Mbps. No contracts, 30-day trial.”

“Shipping times are currently estimated to be 1 to 2 weeks from order… N19,260/month for service and N274,098 for hardware.”

The launching of the satellite Internet constellation in Nigeria has however generated different reactions on social media.

A Twitter user @blitz11110 Tweeted, “Mtn and Airtel in the mud. Starlink is faster, more reliable, more efficient, CHEAPER and UNLIMITED. This is the competition those lazy monopolists need to make them sit up. I have purchased mine already.





Another user, @Morrisnonye13 tweeted, “SpaceX’s Starlink is now in Nigeria by Elon musk. At least this will crash all these price charges by Internet providers. Well-done @elonmusk.”

“Love that Starlink is now available in Nigeria. The amount of suffering we’ve suffered with Nigerian Internet providers is just crazy. It’s either they sit up or watch Nigerians move to Starlink.” @kumatorr opined.

@Ndy_freke wrote, “With Starlink in Nigeria, our telecommunications companies should bid farewell to all its internet subscribers. We don too see shege.”

Lamenting about the price of the services, a Twitter user identified as Zainab_ex appealed to the owner of the company, Elon Mask to help reduce the price as many Nigerians can’t afford to pay for such an amount.

She wrote, “268K ???? Damn! Most Nigerians can’t afford this Mr Elon. You might have to reduce your price drastically. Thanks.”

Also complaining about the price, another user @Cheedalu Tweeted, “Starlink is in Nigeria. I just guess I’ll never know how good it is. Because why am I paying 270k for hardware?”

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX. It was first launched in 2019 and currently provides internet access coverage to 47 countries in the world.