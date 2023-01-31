One killed, one injured as rival political supporters clash in Bauchi – Police

Ongoing campaign of the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar turned bloody as one person was killed while two others were injured.

The incident happened in Akuyam, Misau LGA of the state when the campaign train berthed there for electioneering campaigns.

State Police Command confirmed the killing and the injuries through the Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, in a telephone interview with Journalists in the state on Tuesday.

He said that two injured people were rushed to the Federal Medical Center, (FMC) Azare headquarters of Katagum local government area for immediate treatment following injuries.

He, however, said that one of them died Tuesday morning at the hospital while receiving treatment.

He was quoted saying, “Yesterday (Monday), at 8.30pm, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique, was on his way from Dambam Local Government Area to Akuyam for a campaign. And on reaching Akuyam town, his entourage was attacked.”

The PPRO added that, “As a result of that, his escorts opened fire and two persons namely, Saleh Garba aged 35 years and Yakubu Yunusa, 20 years old, all of Akuyam village. They were shot and were evacuated to the Federal Medical Center, Azare for treatment. Today (Tuesday), we received confirmation that one of them was dead while receiving treatment.”

But in a swift reaction to the incident, the Campaign Council of the APC Gubernatorial Candidate, condemned the incident claiming that about 20 of their vehicles were damaged and smashed during the attack.

Speaking in an interview with Journalists in Azare, the Director, Media and Communications, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar Campaign Council, Salisu Ahmed Barau, said that they did not attack anyone, adding however, that “it was the opposition that attacked us.”

Barau, a former Commissioner of Information in Bauchi State under the then Isa Yuguda led administration, said that despite the fact that they were attacked, they pleaded with their supporters not to fight back.





“I was not there but from the information we gathered, we were able to confirm from the incident of yesterday, that our people were attacked and about 15 to 20 cars were smashed. Some people from our own side got injured,” he added.

According to him, “I personally noticed that there were some people on trees throwing stones and all those attacks were on us not on any other person in Akuyam that was the first day. We were able to escape out of the town.”