The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said that it has meticulously examined what it termed “the scandalous inscription of the Header of Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT)” on the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), noting that the TPLT’s explanation of the act is self-indicting.

A statement issued by the national spokesman of the main opposition party, Debo Ologunagba, said that the “knee-jerk admission by the Tinubu Legal Team that it ‘scanned and watermarked’ its copy of the judgement with the inscription, ‘Tinubu Presidential Legal Team, TPLT’, is not only self-indicting but lends credence to the widespread public insinuation of pre-determined manipulation by the APC.

The statement added: “The rush by the TPLT in admitting that it imprinted on the CTC of the judgement smacks of a desperate attempt to dispel public scrutiny and ward off the possibility of more revelations regarding the issue.

“The PDP and indeed the majority of Nigerians are not satisfied with the claims by the Tinubu Legal Team.

This is especially true as further examination and expert analysis show that the documents are not scanned and that the TPLT inscriptions are not watermarks but computer default headers, which usually originate from the author of a document.”

The PDP demanded that the Tinubu Legal Team explain how what is a default header on its computer system should be accepted as a watermark.

“The Tinubu Legal Team should also disclose to Nigerians what specific time on Friday, September 8, 2023, they received their CTC; what time specifically was the ‘watermark’ imprinted on the document; the identity of the electronic device with which the ‘watermark’ was made; as well as the PDF used in the said watermarking process for independent analysis,” it said.

The party similarly demanded that the All Progressives Congress (APC) “come clean on the issue, especially its notoriety for manipulations.”

