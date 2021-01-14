Mother, two children killed in Bauchi fire outbreak

A mother and her two children have been burnt to death while four other people got various degrees of injuries as a result of a fire that occurred in Riban Garmu village, Dewu Ward in Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

An eyewitness account revealed that they suspected the fire was as a result of electricity problem because there was a spark in the night when people were sleeping and the fire burnt the four-bedroom house completely leaving four people with injuries and were admitted at Kirfi General Hospital receiving treatment.

He said the fire started when the deceased and her two children were sleeping in the night and all efforts to force the door of their room opened failed though they were crying and screaming for help which did not come till the fire consumed them.

The member Representing Kirfi Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdulkadir Umar Dewu while speaking to journalists shortly after he paid a sympathy visit to the victims on behalf of the State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, confirmed the incident.

The Lawmaker expressed shock to see a woman and her two biological children consumed by fire and urged the families of the victims to take the incident as an act of God and pray to almighty Allah to stop the occurrence of the incident.

ALSO READ: Kwara APC crisis festers as party leaders endorse removal of acting chairman

He then presented a cash donation of the sum of N250, 000 by the State Governor, Sen Bala Muhammad to the victims’ families, to start with.

The lawmaker said that the loss suffered by the families and the community is painful and irreparable loss and no amount of money can pay the price of a mother and her two children that were burned into ashes.

He extended Governor Bala Mohammed condolences to the families of the deceased and the community and prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased’s and to grant the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Umar Dewu cautioned members of the community against using fire indiscriminately especially now during the cold weather and pledged more support to the communities.

A community leader in the area, Mallam Muhammadu Riban Garmu, expressed their gratitude to the Governor of Bauchi State, and the lawmaker Abdulkadir Umar Dewu for identifying with the community during their trying moments and pray to almighty Allah to reward them abundantly.

He described the deceased as obedient Woman, who lives peacefully with her people and expressed that the community will continue to remember her soft kindness and generosity and pray to Allah to have mercy on her, forgive her sins and grant her eternal rest.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE