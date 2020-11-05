Moribund Oyo property

Rehabilitation, particularly expansion of city roads usually affects either partly or wholly, properties such as buildings and businesses along such roads. Once the road projects are completed, the affected properties especially those partially affected are put back to proper shape for functional use. While all other properties affected by Eleyele-Dugbe road rehabilitation have since been reconstructed for use, a petrol station and lock up shops owned by the Oyo State Finance And Investment Company Limited located at Benjamin bus stop in Eleyele are still moribund.

I am therefore calling on the Oyo State Government to reconstruct these properties so as to make them available for proper use of the citizens. The properties apart from growing bushes have now turned to dump site and hideout for criminals. When rehabilitated, the lock up shops can be allocated to the good citizens of the state and thereby boost commercial activities

Dr. Wasiu M. Raheem,

Ibadan

