The economic hardship faced by average Nigerians, who constitute the majority of the population, may soon become unbearable as the price of tomatoes and peppers has significantly increased in major markets across Lagos State.

A moderate basket of tomatoes now sells for between N90,000 and N100,000, compared to the previous price of N20,000. Similarly, a small basket of pepper, known as “Rodo,” which used to sell for between N12,000 and N15,000, now sells for between N40,000 and N45,000, depending on its freshness.

Market women in the Egbeda area of Alimosho confirmed the alarming price surge. Mrs Ronke Saliu, who sells these commodities at the Bammeke bus stop in Shasha area, stated that the price increase also applies to another type of pepper known as “Bawa,” which has skyrocketed to N55,000 from its former price range of N15,000 to N20,000.

Many sellers have suspended the sales of these commodities due to the sharp increase in prices caused by the devalued Naira.

Mrs Saliu lamented that with N50,000, which previously allowed her to purchase two baskets of tomatoes and one basket of pepper, she can now only afford one basket of tomatoes. Market surveys conducted at Oguntade and Bammeke markets revealed that sellers were displaying four small pieces of tomatoes for N200, while five larger ones were sold for N500.

The scarcity and soaring prices of tomatoes and peppers have been attributed to complaints from marketers, particularly from the Northern part of the country, regarding the infiltration of their farms by pests, which have caused significant destruction. Other farm produce such as carrots and beans have also been affected by the invasion of pests, according to Malam Aliyu, who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune.

Aliyu appealed to the federal government to assist farmers by providing them with soft loans to purchase the necessary chemicals to combat the pests and prevent further destruction of farm produce.

