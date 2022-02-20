Moral decadence: Church needs to lay more emphasis on salvation, morals —Ositelu

Most Reverend (Dr) Rufus Ositelu is the Aladura and Primate of the Church of the Lord (TCL) worldwide, Ogere, Ogun State. The cleric who just clocked 70 has remained formidable in the vineyard. He speaks with SEYI SOKOYA on the killings in the country and other challenges.

Killings of human beings for rituals and money-making have been on the increase in the country. Is it true that Nigeria is in the era of Sodom and Gomorrah?

We are living in the end-times. The Bible teaches us what will happen at the end-times, thus: “But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.” (2.Timothy 3: 1-5). That is why we have so much wickedness around now.

The situation is such that the underage are also involved in these evil acts. What is your take on this as a church leader?

The wickedness at the end-times will be rampant and it has no age limit. If care is not taken, toddlers will partake in the atrocities. There is so much wickedness in the land. We, therefore, need to humble ourselves and go back to God, repent of our sins and ask God for forgiveness, and He will hear and heal our land. No wonder, the Bible says: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land.” (2. Chronicles 7:14).

Has the church truly failed in instilling morals on today’s youths?

To some extent, the church has failed in instilling morals in the society by laying too much emphasis on wealth. Many are worshipping money today. The Bible says: “For the love of money is the root of all of evil, which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (1. Timothy 6:10). The Church needs to lay more emphasis on salvation and morals.

The jostle for new leadership in 2023 has continued to take fresh shape by the day.What is your take on this?

God will give Nigeria a new leader in the year 2023, but many will be disappointed. God has destined Nigeria for greatness, but how soon this will be manifested is in our hands. God will do His own part, but we need to do our own part.

Do you also agree with the fact that age should be a great determinant for the next election?

Age is not the most important factor in leadership, though we may limit the age of all aspirants to 75 years. In Nigeria, what we need is an intelligent and well exposed person with track records.

What should be the role of the church in acquiring good leadership in the next election?

The church should always speak truth to power and admonish the people not to mortgage their future and the future of their children and grandchildren.

The security situation of the nation has become more worrisome. How should the government establish formidable security?

To combat the worrisome security situation, we need to decentralise security by creating regional/state security outfits. We need true fiscal federalism.

How has life been as a church leader and what has been your greatest achievement in the vineyard?

To God be the glory, life has been very fulfilling. Once the leadership is able to carry the followership along, things will go on successfully. I thank God for His enablement. I thank God for the grace to positively impact the lives of many both inside and outside the ministry in accordance to the scriptures.

Is it true that the disunity among the top and emerging church leaders has made the challenge of the church persist?

I believe that church leaders are more united today and all challenges are being addressed.

What is your advice for the government?

As I said earlier, they should implement true fiscal federalism with the rules of law.

You are 70. How do you feel and do you plan to retire from active service in the vineyard?

I feel very dynamic and grateful to God for the gift of life and divine grace to attain this age in good and sound health. This is why I will not hesitate to continue to do His will and populate the kingdom of God through the ministry He has laid in my hands. It can only be God to clock 70 and I thank God for everything. On whether I may retire as a result of my age, in our church, we are always directed by God. It is not my will, but His will be done.

