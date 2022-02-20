Christ Beyond Borders will light up troubled zones with the gospel —Soile

The Voice of Jesus Christ (VOJC) group of parishes of Celestial Church of Christ has unveiled a missionary consortium in a bid to propagate the gospel of Christ to people beyond borders and races in the world.

The aim of the evangelical project entitled, ‘Christ Beyond Borders (CBB)’, according to the coordinating shepherd of the VOJC group of parishes, Superior Evangelist Tunde Soile, is to harmonise the entire spiritual gifts given to man and use them for the perfecting of the saints, the works of ministry and the edification of the body of our Lord Jesus Christ as captured in Ephesians 4:12.

Speaking on the project at his birthday celebration recently, Soile noted that the mandate of CBB is purely inter-denominational and cross-cultural and it shall be leveraging effective social interaction mechanisms to reach out to people irrespective of their tribe, language and locations with the gospel of Christ.

“By God’s grace, our programmes shall mirror the exact pattern of Christ and demonstrate His undiscriminating love by also offering supports to people who are facing difficult situations in life and on the verge of giving up on God,” he added.

He stressed that since Jesus Christ never discriminated against anyone irrespective of their race, religion, tribe, skin colour and language, the group shall identify with everyone and endeavour to not only help them make eternity, but also overcome whatever temptations, pains, sufferings and serious challenges that life has thrown at them through incessant prayers and intercessions.

He also noted the project will foster unity among Christians across the globe as its programmes will be held every last Thursday of the month virtually and streamed on the online platforms of the VOJC parishes.