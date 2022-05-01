Moon not sighted, Monday is Eid-El-Fitr —Sultan

THE Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Monday, 2nd May, 2022, as Eid-El-Fitr.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen late Saturday night and signed by Waziri Sokoto, Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu.

According to the statement, “The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon Sighting across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1443AH, on Saturday 30th April 2022, which was the 29th day of Ramadan 1443AH.

“Therefore, Sunday, 1 May, 2022, is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1443AH.”

While urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country, Sultan Abubakar felicitates Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

