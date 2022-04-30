Gunmen kill five people in Anambra beer parlour

It was a black Friday on Friday in Anambra State as gunmen invaded another beer parlour in the state and killed five persons.

The incident, according to reports, happened at Ụtọ Ndụ Beer Parlour in Obiofia Village, Osumenyi, in Osumenyi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said the unidentified gunmen invaded the restaurant at about 8 pm and immediately opened fire on customers who were having fun there.

Five persons including the owner of the restaurant identified as Ụtọ Ndụ who hailed from neighbouring Amichi were killed.

Videos from the scene of the incident, which are currently trending on social media show four males and the female owner lying lifeless in the pool of their own blood.

Sympathizers, friends and relatives of the victims were also seen mourning and lamenting as the corpses were transported to a mortuary.

A weeping feminine voice was also heard in the background lamenting (in Igbo language): “What have we done oooo? Who have we offended? What did we do to deserve all these?”

The Osumenyi attack is coming barely one month after gunmen invaded the Nnewi South Local Government Headquarters in Ukpor and set some buildings and offices ablaze, after which they also killed a security man guarding the premises.

Recall also that gunmen, on Easter celebration day, attacked another beer parlour and fast food joint known as the Sophia Fast Food located close to the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, where they also attacked and robbed customers who were having a fun-filled Easter bash at the restaurant.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, is yet to confirm the last night’s attack at press time, as he said enquires are still ongoing and promised to revert back to this to our correspondent.