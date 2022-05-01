I was never married to late Alaafin —Inyene Obong

Popular Instagram influencer, Iyene Obong has denied reports doing the round that she is one of the widows of late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who passed away last Friday.

There had been series of posts on different platforms in the last claiming that Obong was confused about what next to do with her life now that her husband, the Alaafin was no more.

Series of her pictures trended online during the week with social media users

Miffed at the rate her picture continued to trend on social media platforms linking her to the royal family as one of the beautiful young wives of the late respected monarch, Obong said she was never married to Alaafin and wondered where what she described as ‘wicked rumour’ emanated from.

Obong who is a native of Akwa Ibom but lives in Port-Harcout took to her Instagram page to debunk the rumour, insisting that she was never married to the king.

In her words” I wonder when and where people heard that I was married to Alaafin. Please when did I get married to Alaafin? I will soon leave social media for you people”, she said.