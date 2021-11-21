Monday is not Work-free Day in Anambra, Obiano tells residents

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has warned individuals and organizations in the state not to absent themselves from work on Monday, November 22, 2021.

In a statement released by the state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba said that Monday is not a work-free day in the state, as the government has declared.

According to him, the reminder has become necessary because some people have decided to observe every Monday as a work-free day in the last few months.

Obiano said that some people have been observing Mondays as work-free day in compliance with the directive by some non-state actors in an effort to press the Federal Government to free the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for some charges in Abuja brought by the federal administration.

He said the IPOB leadership has suspended the directive requiring people to stay at home every Monday which started from Monday, September 15, 2021, throughout the Southeast geopolitical zone.

“The IPOB leadership has in the last few days reiterated the suspension, warning that any person who still tries to enforce the earlier decision is on his or her own and will, therefore, be dealt with accordingly. The IPOB leadership has kept every pledge it has made, including rescinding its decision to thwart the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

“In fact, far from disrupting the election, IPOB encouraged the people of Anambra State to come out in their numbers and exercise their democratic right on November, the election is now recognized as easily the most peaceful and the fairest election since the State was created in 1991.

“In consideration of the high level of responsibility displayed by the IPOB leadership, a group of Igbo leaders, including worthy sons of Anambra State, met President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, at State House, Abuja, on Friday, November 19, 2021, to plead that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu be released and the issues around his arrest and trial resolved in a political way,” he said.

The governor, therefore, enjoined people to go about their normal business every Monday, urging them not to entertain any fear of disruption of their work or any kind of harassment from any quarters from Monday, November 22, 2021, onward.

“The month of December is almost here. It is the month mankind marks the birth of Jesus Christ, and it is defined by peace, unity, love, solidarity, and merrymaking. This period also ushers in a new year which itself is a festive period. Ndi Anambra, like many other Nigerians, uses the period to launch the community and church development projects, hold cultural festivals and conduct important personal, family, and community events such as marriages, weddings and title taking.

“All these require a lot of money. What is more, parents and guardians pay the educational fees of their children and wards during this period, thus making January the longest month in the year, as it is described in common parlance,” he said

Obiano said that in the interest of the people all markets, businesses, offices, and schools in Anambra State must operate fully every Monday.

According to him, the directive becomes effective from Monday, November 22, 2021, for the economy of the state.

He also assured the residents that they will not face any kind of molestation on any day of the week from any quarters henceforth.

