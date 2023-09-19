Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, has invited the personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the Nigerian police in conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the late rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

In a new development on Tuesday, Sanwo-olu, while commiserating with the fans, family, and loved ones of the ‘peace’ crooner via a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, said the Lagos State government is closely monitoring and working behind the scenes to ensure that the truth about his death is brought to light.

According to him, he had sought the help of DSS to assist the police in their investigation.

However, he urged the fans of the rapper to eschew making assumptions or prejudicial conclusions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The post reads, “I would like to assure everyone that I am not oblivious to the sad passing of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Imole Aloba (Mohbad).

“We have been closely working behind the scenes with relevant authorities, and keenly following the ongoing investigations.

“However, in order to boost the investigations, I have invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best in class technology to unearth the truth.

“I have instructed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.

“I also appeal to all friends and fans of the deceased to stay calm and refrain from making inflammary utterances and reaching prejudicial conclusions on this matter. Staying calm and following the process will be our most solemn tribute to the memory of the departed talent.

“I hereby commiserate with the family, friends, colleagues, and fans all over the world on Imole’s sad demise. I wish everyone love and light, and may his soul rest in peace. Amen.”

Tribune online reports that Mohbad passed away on September 12 at the age of 27.





Following the death, the Lagos State Police Command on Monday set up a 13-man investigative team to probe the death of the late rapper.