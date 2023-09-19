Ex-Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Amuche Alexandra Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual, recently opened up about her experience in the house, highlighting her perspective on friendship dynamics.

In a recent interview with Africa Magic, Alex shared that during her time in the house, she considered herself a “one-man army.”

She refrained from categorically labelling anyone as her friend during the show, emphasising that true friendships could only be determined after the show concluded.

When asked about her favourite All-Star housemate, Alex noted that she didn’t have a specific favourite because of the fluctuating dynamics and relationships within the house.

She emphasised the ever-changing nature of relationships in the Big Brother house, where alliances and conflicts were common.

Regarding her relationship with Pere, she acknowledged the varying nature of their connection, mentioning that their wavelengths often operated on different frequencies.

In her words, “Friend, that’s a strong word to use. Friendship is only determined after the show. So, you can’t really tell who your friend is.”

“My favourite All-Star housemate is, I think, everyone. Because in that House, you have times when you fall out with this person, and you’re on good terms with this person.

And then tomorrow, you are not on good terms. So, I really don’t have a favourite housemate.”

“The dynamics between Pere and I having a good relationship from the beginning and having a not-so-good relationship in the end—I can’t really say for sure what it was.

But just like I said, our wavelengths were at different frequencies. Plus, I don’t even know anything that is going on yet.





So, I can’t even tell who my friend was or who my friend wasn’t. One thing I know is that I was a one-man army in that house from the day Prince left.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa Magic (@africamagic)

