Mofe Boyo, Simi, have same sound —European music executive Asserts

Urban-classic singer and songwriter, Mofe Boyo, has been compared to popular Afro-pop artiste, Simi, both in voice and looks. The comparison was done by Europe and Portuguese music Artist and Repertoire (A&R), Arthur Brandao, who flew into town to be at Mofe’s EP listening session at the weekend.

Mofe Boyo, who just dropped a song titled, ‘Gbotemi’ which in Yoruba means – hear me out, admitted it wasn’t the first time she would hear such comparison between her and Simi but stated they were different artistes.

Brandao, who came in with some top label executives confessed he was a fan of Simi but got interested in Mofe Boyo when he heard one of her songs, Boogie Down, and would have sworn he was listening to Simi. He said this was the reason he reached out and insisted he had to make the trip to Nigeria and listen to Mofe Boyo in person.

VIDEO: Security breach around Buhari as unknown man rushes at him in…

According to Brandao, who danced to the rhythm throughout the session: “This one right here is a beautiful song. The melody is infectious and this will be great for the global music market. Simi’s voice is like chocolate while Mofe’s voice is like adding cream to chocolate, I think I like chocolate and cream better.”

Speaking to the media, an elated Mofe said “I look at the mirror but I can’t seem to see the similarity but I get that a lot when people come up to me and say you look and sound a lot like Simi. Somebody even said you and your sister have a great voice whereas I am the only singer in my family but I understood where they were going with it so I just said thank you.”

Mofe’s current song was produced by Gabiz, The song has been getting massive streaming and downloads online. Aside from the foreign guests at the EP listening party, the CEO of Bestfood restaurant, Ikong Ijebe Cyril who hosted the listening session was around amongst other music buffs. This is the first media engagement by the Delta born music star.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE