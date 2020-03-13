I don’t do nude photoshoots, but… — Illussionz

Emmanuel Ayodeji is a professional wedding, beauty, lifestyle and fashion photographer. He speaks to ROTIMI IGE about the industry, the rise of nude shoots, among other issues

How has the photography industry changed in the last few years that you have been in it?

Our photography industry has changed drastically from what it used to be. We now have more professional photographers with excellent works recognised both locally and internationally. Photography is now a multi-million dollar creative industry; from the cost of the gadgets to the upgraded rates, unlike when it was just a hobby.

More young people are taking up photography, even politicians now have photographers as aides…how did this revolution happen or are people just more vain?

Pictures speak volumes and it’s also for preservation of precious/important moments. They are now easily storable and reusable. Pictures are the easiest, fastest way of documentation. The attention was drawn to it by the exceptional works of photographers like Bayo Omoboriowo (The personal photographer of the President), Tolani Ali (Photographer of the former Governor of Oyo State, now photographer of the Vice President. It’s no longer about ‘just pictures. Photography is now an important documentation and people like Felix Crown, LibArtY etc have made portrait/lifestyle photography attractive to both clients and photographers

Ghana confirms two cases of coronavirus

What aspect of photography do you cover?

I do wedding, portrait, lifestyle, fashion and beauty photography.

Why?

Wedding photography is known to be the highest lucrative genre of photography in this part of the world. Though it is changing gradually it is still a top earner in present day.

Portrait, lifestyle, fashion and beauty are another genre of photography that is gradually taking over in the country with the entertainment industry/social media as its new goldmine.

Nude photography is becoming very popular in Nigeria. Do you do it?

I don’t do nude photography except it is professionally requested for by a brand, not individuals.

Why?

Nude photography is very sensitive in this part of the world, there are a lot of translations that go into display of nude picture/clients.

More people, especially women seem to be bolder these days with nude photography becoming a normal craze. What would you say is responsible for this?

I would say a lot of people are getting more comfortable in their skin but I feel the major reason is the exposure to the western world, we kind of like to do more. For me, if it is for a lingerie advert, cosmestic course, creative/conceptual art, then it’s quite understandable.

Have you been called for nude shoots before?

Yes, I get calls but like I said, I am not a major in nude photography. I have done a few that were professional and corporate but declined the random shoots because it’s not my line.

What’s does this portend for the industry and our culture?

In a way, we are losing our culture to the western world but in another way, it’s another form of exposure if portrayed in a classier manner. The next generation will have little of our culture left as it is.

What advice would you have for aspiring photographers?

Photography is not an option for idleness, it is a passion. It’s not an easy industry but your passion will keep you going and whatever stage you are in photography, never stop learning.

Mentors in the industry?

I have a lot of mentors but will mention a few. Dynamix Prime1, Felix Crown, BigH studios and LibArty studio.

Where do you want to see yourself in 10 years?

An international photographer and tutor.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE