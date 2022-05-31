Miyetti Allah announces killing of four members, 60 missing cows in Anambra

The South-East branch of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breakers Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), on Tuesday, says, four of its members have been killed and sixty cows carted away by persons suspected to be gunmen terrorising Anambra State.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed and made available to Newsmen in Awka, by the MACBAN Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Gidado Sidikki.

He said the attack took place at the Ndukwenu community, in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

According to Gidado, “It has happened again, Yesterday (Monday, May 30, 2022), by 7:30 PM, a group of persons well equipped with guns and matchets, raided a Fulani camp at Ndukwenu community Orumba North LGA, killing four persons and about 60 cattle were not seen.

“Our members are being innocently killed oftentimes, we don’t know our sin in Anambra State.

“As we appreciate the state government under Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo and security agencies, we also implore for the quick intervention to stop killing our people.





“We can no longer move freely now in the state.

“The 4 persons killed are; Mohammed Idris, Sale Idris, Abdulmumkni Idris and Musa Idris. At the moment, the corpses of Mohammed Idris and Sale Idris were recovered while the other 2 persons were still missing.”

When contacting the State Police Public Relations Officers, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, via telephone, he said he is yet to receive the information from the Orumba North Divisional Headquarter Ajali. He promised to call back as soon as he got the information.

