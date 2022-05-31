Bandits abduct scores of travellers, students on Birnin Gwari highway, group raises alarm

The Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) has raised the alarm that scores of travellers and students billed to write examinations of the School of Health of the Kaduna State University (Makarfi campus) have been abducted by terrorists in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the BEPU, Idris Saidu, and made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Kaduna.

According to the statement, the bandits laid sieged on three different locations on the highway forcing motorists to make a u-turn.

Those who were not lucky, it was gathered, fell into the trap set by the bandits and were subsequently abducted.

The statement contended that scores of travellers and students who were to write examinations for admission into the school of health were abducted.

According to the statement, one of BEPU officials who was one of the victims that escaped, Abubakar Haruna Babajo, said “eight vehicles were set ablaze by the bandits after abducting all the passengers. We were able to escape by Allah’s will.”





BEPU advised intending travellers to either suspend their journey or use other possible alternative routes “as a large number of bandits are currently stationed on the road at about three different locations.

“This advice should not be taken for granted for the security of lives and properties of our people.”

The statement disclosed, however, that through the intervention of Malam Mu’azu Idris, the school authority has agreed to postpone the exams indefinitely.

As at the time of filing the report, the police and the state government are yet to react to the development.