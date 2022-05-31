Bandits abduct scores of travellers, students on Birnin Gwari highway, group raises alarm

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu, Kaduna
Bandits abduct scores of travellers, Niger Assembly call for help as bandits take over Paikoro LGDesignating bandits as terrorists not enough, clampdown on them, Ibadan Catholic Bishops tells FGBandits in military uniforms kill three in Taraba, Bandits kidnap over 70, Troops kill five bandits in Kaduna, Many killed as bandits, Four soldiers killed, Gunmen invade Kabba correctional, Bandits kidnap 18 in Kaduna, bandits kidnap 100 students, Bandits kill 66, suspected herdsmen kill, Bandits struck in Kebbi, Bandits kidnap 20 women, Bandits strike again, Bandits kill 3, Suspected bandits abduct, Bandits abduct secondary school, attack by bandits on Niger community, Air Force operative killed in Zamfara, Rufai Maikaji’, Vigilante group kills nine bandits, Local Govt Service Commission, Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, bandits attack in Niger, Bandits kill 11, injure three in Katsina
FILE PHOTO

The Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) has raised the alarm that scores of travellers and students billed to write examinations of the School of Health of the Kaduna State University (Makarfi campus) have been abducted by terrorists in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the BEPU, Idris Saidu, and made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Kaduna.

According to the statement, the bandits laid sieged on three different locations on the highway forcing motorists to make a u-turn.

Those who were not lucky, it was gathered, fell into the trap set by the bandits and were subsequently abducted.

The statement contended that scores of travellers and students who were to write examinations for admission into the school of health were abducted.

According to the statement, one of BEPU officials who was one of the victims that escaped, Abubakar Haruna Babajo, said “eight vehicles were set ablaze by the bandits after abducting all the passengers. We were able to escape by Allah’s will.”


IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BEPU advised intending travellers to either suspend their journey or use other possible alternative routes “as a large number of bandits are currently stationed on the road at about three different locations.

“This advice should not be taken for granted for the security of lives and properties of our people.”

The statement disclosed, however, that through the intervention of Malam Mu’azu Idris, the school authority has agreed to postpone the exams indefinitely.

As at the time of filing the report, the police and the state government are yet to react to the development.

You might also like
Latest News

Oyo commences new C of O scheme, prescribes new fees for residential, commercial,…

Latest News

Miyetti Allah announces killing of four members, 60 missing cows in Anambra

Latest News

Monkeypox: FG directs hunters, bushmeat sellers to discontinue business

Latest News

Gemade, Aondoakaa, others protest victory of Catholic priest at Benue APC…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More