Missing NAF Jet: Chief of Air-Force arrives Maiduguri to coordinate rescue operations

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital, to supervise the search for the missing fighter plane of the Nigerian Air Force, (NAF), that disappeared from radar on Wednesday Night during an operational mission to the State.

According to NAF Spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the CAS was briefed on the ongoing search and rescue effort with regard to the missing aircraft on his arrival.

In his tweet, he said, “the CAS arrived Maiduguri this morning and was briefed on ongoing search and rescue efforts in connection with the missing Alpha Jet aircraft.”

The CAS, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, @CAS_IOAmao, arrived Maiduguri this morning and was briefed on ongoing search and rescue efforts in connection with the missing Alpha Jet aircraft. pic.twitter.com/acGlaLldeu — Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet (@Ek_Gabkwet) April 1, 2021

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that all search and rescue tools had been activated in the North-East theatre of operations in order to ascertain the whereabouts of the fighter plane.

NAF, had in a statement in the early hours of Thursday announced that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Alpha-Jet lost contact with radar in Borno State while on an interdiction mission in support of ground troops.

It said the mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North-East. “The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31, March 2021.

“Details of the whereabouts of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss are still sketchy but will be relayed to the general public as soon as they become clear. Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are ongoing,” it said.

