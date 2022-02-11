Miracles of Holy Prophet Muhammad (IX)

IN the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an, Buruj 85:21-22 says, “Nay, this is a Glorious Qur’an (inscribed) in a Tablet Preserved!” By no means (should it be so)! For it is indeed a message of instruction. Therefore, let whoso will keep it in remembrance. (It is) in Books held (greatly) in honour, exalted (in dignity), kept pure and holy (written) by the hands of scribes — honourable and pious and just” (Qur’an 80:11-16).

Men of weak faith and the idolaters continue to ask for unfounded miracles when in fact the Holy Qur’an that has been revealed for narration to them remains the ultimate miracle for all ages.

The Holy Qur’an, Hud 11:12-19 attests, “Perchance thou mayest (feel the inclination) to give up a part of what is revealed unto thee, and thy heart feeleth straitened lest they say, ‘Why is not a treasure sent down unto him, or why does not an angel come down with him?’ But thou art there only to warn! It is God that arrangeth all affairs! Or they may say, ‘He forged it’. Say, ‘Bring ye then ten Suras forged, like unto it, and call (to your aid) whomsoever ye can other than God if ye speak the truth. If then they (your false gods) answer not your (call), know ye that this Revelation is sent down (replete) with the knowledge of God, and that there is no god but He! Will ye even then submit (to Islam)?’ Those who desire the life of the present and its glitter, to them We shall pay (the price of) their deeds therein, without diminution. They are those for whom there is nothing in the Hereafter but the Fire. Vain are the designs they frame therein, and of no effect are the deeds that they do. Can they be (like) those who accept a clear (sign) from their Lord, and whom a witness from Himself doth teach, as did the Book of Moses before it, a guide and a mercy? They believe therein; but those of the sects that reject it, the Fire will be their promised meeting place. Be not then in doubt thereon for it is the truth from thy Lord. Yet many among men do not believe! Who doth more wrong than those who invent a lie against God? They will be turned back to the presence of their Lord, and the witnesses will say, ‘These are the ones who lied against their Lord! Behold! The curse of God is on those who do wrong. Those who would hinder (men) from the path of God and would seek in it something crooked. These were they who denied the Hereafter.”

No doubt, if the Holy Qur’an had been revealed on a mountain, the whole highland would have turned into pieces out of humility. This demonstrates in figurative form, whereby no matter how heavy, big or vast a problem may be, the Holy Qur’an sent as healing and mercy to all ailments physically and spiritually will melt such a challenge (Qur’an 17:82).

The Holy Qur’an, Hashr, 59:21-24 affirms, “Had We sent down this Qur’an on a mountain, verily, thou would have seen it humble itself and cleave asunder for fear of God. Such are the similitude which We propound to men that they may reflect. God is He than whom there is no other god who knows (all things) both secret and open. He, Most Gracious, Most Merciful. God is He than Whom there is no other god, the Sovereign, the Holy One, the Source of Peace (and Perfection), the Guardian of Faith, the Preserver of Safety, the Exalted in Might, the Irresistible, the Supreme. Glory to God (high is He) above the partners they attribute to Him. He is God, the Creator, the Evolver, the Bestower of forms (or colours). To Him belong the most beautiful names. Whatever is in the heavens and on earth doth declare His praises and glory and He is the Exalted in Might, the Wise.”

More so, the verses of the Holy Qur’an are fundamental, original, potent and allegorical. So, it solves all problems when recited of any issue which the pure heart of true trust and in the unity and indivisibility of Almighty Allah. The Holy Qur’an, Al-Imran 3:7-9 attests, “He it is Who has sent down to thee the Book. In it are verses basic or fundamental (of established meaning). They are the foundation of the Book, others are allegorical. But those in whose hearts is perversity follow the part there of that is allegorical seeking discord and searching for its hidden meanings but no one knows its hidden meanings except God and those who are firmly grounded in knowledge say: ‘We believe in the Book; the whole of it is from our Lord’. And none will grasp the message except men of understanding. ‘Our Lord!’ (they say), ‘Let not our hearts deviate now after Thou hast guided us but grant us mercy from Thine own presence for Thou art the Grantor of bounties without measure. Our Lord! Thou art He that will gather mankind together against a day about which there is no doubt for God never fails in His promise.’”

Furthermore, the Holy Qur’an, Hud 11:1-4, affirms the compelling, powerful, and effective nature of the Qur’an to solve all problems, thus: “A-L-R. (this is) a Book with verses basic or fundamental (of established meaning), further explained in detail from One Who is Wise and Well-Acquainted (with all things) (it teacheth) that ye should worship none but God. (Say) ‘Verily, I am (sent) unto you from Him to warn and to bring glad tidings (and to preach thus), seek ye the forgiveness of your Lord, and turn to Him in repentance; that He may grant you enjoyment, good (and true) for a term appointed, and bestow His abounding grace on all who abound in merit. But if ye turn away, then I fear for you the penalty of a Great Day. To God is your return and He hath power over all things.’”

It remains amazing miracle (mu’jiza) of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) how he escaped on Hijrah Day, Friday, September 24, 622 A.D. (13th Rabiul-Awwal, 1), when the idolaters invaded his house to kill him for preaching the unity of Allah and the worship of only one God. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) hurriedly asked his cousin, Ali bin Abu Talib to sleep on his bed while he sought escape with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, Yasin 36:1-12, “Ya-Sin. By the Qur’an, full of wisdom, thou art indeed one of the apostles, on a straight way. It is a revelation sent down by (Him) the Exalted in Might, Most Merciful in order that thou mayest admonish a people whose fathers had received no admonition and who therefore remain heedless (of the signs of God). The Word is proved true against the greater part of them for they do not believe. We have put yokes round their necks right up to their chins so that their heads are forced up (and they cannot see). And We have put a bar in front of them and a bar behind them, and further, We have covered them up so that they cannot see. The same is it to them whether thou admonish them or thou do not admonish them, they will not believe. Thou canst but admonish such a one as follows the message and fears the (Lord) Most Gracious, unseen. Give such one, therefore, good tidings, of forgiveness and a reward most generous. Verily We shall give life to the dead, and We record that which they send before and that which they leave behind and of all things have We taken account in a clear Book (of evidence)”.

Thus, all those who invaded his house with arrows, guns, cudgels, clubs, sticks, and other dangerous weapons slept off until he passed and escaped with Abu Bakr to Yathrib (now Madina Al-Munawwara). May Almighty Allah enhance our faith in His ultimate power rather than the futility of miracles from sophist mortals. Ameen.

