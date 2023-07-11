The Coordinator of a political pressure group, Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), Bauchi State Chapter, Alh Hussani Suleman has called on Mr President, Bola Almed Tinubu, to as a matter of necessity, consider former Governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isa Yuguda for nomination as a Minister.

The DOJ Coordinator, in a statement by Aminu Mudi, Publicity Secretary of the DOJ, opined that among the 6 names being touted in Bauchi State, Isah Yuguda stands tall considering his political weight and popularity coupled with the significant role he played in the 2023 General elections to ensure that Bola Ahmed Tinubu got the require percentage in the state and other states of the North-East subregion.

He stressed that as a former Minister in the Ministries of Transportation and Aviation, and two term Governor, Isa Yuguda has what it takes to be the representative of the people of the state.

According to him, “The choice of Isa by the Political Organisation (DOJ ) is due to the fact that he has transformed many of the Citizens of Bauchi State when he was the Governor of the state.”

“The group wishes to categorically state that he is the best among the contenders including Dr Musa Barbayo, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tugga, Bala Jibrin, among otters.”

“We also wish to state that if Mr President wants the party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to develop and be maintained, sustained in the state, Isa Yuguda is the right person to do that,

“He is capable and qualified to do so, he has been doing it even without holding any political office since he left office since 2015,” he concluded.

