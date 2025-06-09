Mining marshal: NSCDC boss orders withdrawal of petition against Police

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has expressed displeasure at the petition allegedly filed by the Commander of the Mining Marshal, ACC Attah John Onoja against the the Nigerian Police Force before the senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions.

The Mining Marshal Commandant, John Onoja was said to have petitioned the Senate Committee over an alleged attack and shooting of mining marshals by some Police officers including alleged obstruction of its efforts to prosecute illegal miners arrested in Nasarawa state.

According to the Commandant General (CG), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the Commander of the Mining Marshal, acted outside his purview by filing the petition without the authorisation of the Management.

The Corps Management in a statement by the National Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Babawale Afolabi, therefore, dissociated itself from the petition while the officer has been directed to immediately withdraw the said petition to allow for a smooth and amicable resolution of issues raised in the spirit of the robust interagency relationship between the Nigeria Police and the Corps as well as the harmonious working relationship between the IGP and the CG.

The CG noted that the office of the IGP has been very supportive of the Corps’ operations by enjoining the Police to work closely with the Corps and other services to enhance national security and the realisation of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda

“Meanwhile, the management is already working out appropriate measures to take on the officer.

“The Commandant General reiterates his determination to continue to effectively collaborate and synergize with the Nigeria Police in an avowed commitment to stamping out crime and criminality to make Nigeria safer and more secure.

“The NSCDC boss has however, requested for a joint investigation with the police with a view to unravelling what actually transpired as we work towards finding a common ground

“He appealed to the IGP for the embarrassment that the said petition may have caused.

“I have spoken to the IGP on the matter and sincerely apologise for the embarrassment that the petition might have caused.

“I have also directed that the petition be withdrawn immediately with a view to resolving it administratively without any rancor,” the statement added.