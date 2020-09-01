Mining: FG charges stakeholders to operate within operational guidelines

The Federal Government has admonished mining companies and other operators in the Minerals and Metals Sector to operate within the operational guidelines in the Mining Act.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite, who gave this advice while playing host to Governor Ishaku Darius of Taraba State in his office in Abuja, however, assured the state governments of optimum cooperation geared towards sanitising the sector to make it more viable for investment.

According to a statement authorised by Chief Information Officer (CIO), Theodore Agbagwa, on behalf of Director, Press and Public Relations and made available to newsmen, on Tuesday, the minister lauded Governor Darius for his humility and determination to visit the ministry to seek clarification on development in the sector to “Know exactly what Taraba State is doing right or wrong in mineral exploration.”

He noted that Taraba State is richly endowed with abundant mineral resources, especially Gemstone which is a veritable source of revenue generation, noting that mining of minerals by mining companies must follow laid down procedures including obtaining operational mining licenses as well as payment of royalties to the Federal Government.

Earlier, Governor Darius said the purpose of his visit was for his state to be carried along by Federal Government in its plan on minerals exploration and mining.

He noted that there are a lot of illegal miners operating in the state and has come to seek ways to ameliorate the development that would place the state in the right path to benefit maximally from the mining of mineral resources in the state.

