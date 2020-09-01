The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has reinstated the suspended chairman of Nasarawa Local Government council, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Ottos and Deputy Chairman, Karu Local Government Council, Lawal Yakubu-Karshi.

The two local government officials were last month suspended by the house over an act of insubordination and abuse of office.

Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House announced this after the House deliberated on a report of the Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate an Act of Insubordination by the Executive Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government and the Deputy Chairman of Karu Local government council during the House proceedings in Lafia today.

The speaker said that the pardoning of the two local government officials by the House followed their acceptance of the offence and apologies they tendered when they appeared before the Seven- Man investigative committee on their alleged act of insubordination.

” What we have done is to correct the wrongs and to respect the system not aimed at tempering with any democratic setting. It is to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said

” The House recommended to the effects that in view of the apology tendered as outright assurances of their utmost loyalty to the Government, the suspended Chairman of Nasarawa LGC, Hon Mohammed Sani Ottos and Deputy Chairman of Karu LGC, Hon Lawal Yakubu Karshi be pardoned and their suspension be lifted.”

” To err is humane and to forgive is divine”.

” That the said suspended Local government officials be directed to tender a written apology to Government of Nasarawa State.

“That the suspended Local government officials should be asked to resume forthwith, ” he said

Leading the debate on the report, the house leader Umar Tanko Tunga commended the committee for a job well done and backed the committee’s recommendations and reasons why the affected officials should be forgiven and all the members who spoke took the same position.

