Mimiko distances self from PDP presidential campaign list

Former Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State on Wednesday distanced himself from the list of Ondo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council released by the party on Tuesday.

This is just as the former governor restated his commitment towards the emergence of a southerner as a president in 2023 for equity, fairness and justice, maintaining that the PDP structure must reflect Nigeria’s diversity.

Mimiko in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communication, John Paul Akinduro, denied dumping Rivers and Oyo State governors, Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde respectively, and their colleague governors over their agitation for regional equity within the PDP.

The former governor stated that he was not consulted or briefed before the purported list was released saying that the purported list was not authorised by him.

He said the report that triggered the list is fake and a deliberate attempt to muddle things up and smear his image.

The statement read that: Dr Olusegun Mimiko has been inundated with calls and messages from the general public, his political friends and concerned individuals around the nation; and in particular, his teeming supporters across the length and breadth of Ondo State, seeking clarity on a piece of fake news making the rounds since yesterday that he had ditched Governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde and their colleague governors, and abandoned the agitation for regional equity within the PDP; and in particular, making a party member of southern extraction its the national chairman before the 2023 election.

“The report and the list that triggered it, are fake and a deliberate attempt to muddle things up and smear Dr Olusegun Mimiko.





“It must be stated with emphasis that Dr Mimiko was neither consulted by anyone nor consented to his inclusion in any Ondo state PDP Presidential Campaign Council list.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight, Dr Mimiko is unwavering in his commitment to the principle of equity, fairness and justice through which he believes a credible push for a PDP victory is possible.

“He fully subscribes to the agitation by his colleagues and other stakeholders in PDP and the generality of Nigerians that the PDP structure must reflect Nigeria’s diversity if it genuinely wants to unify a visibly divided country.”

He, however, urged the public to disregard the list, adding that he remained committed towards the emergence of a southern presidency.