Johnson Babajide, Makurdi

Unknown gunmen at the wee hours of Sunday invaded a Church located at Akenawe, Tswarev in Ukemberagya/Tswarev council ward of Logo local government area of Benue state, killed one and abducted three worshippers.

Our correspondent learnt that the worshippers were in all night when the gunmen stormed the church.

A community leader and President, Gaambe-Tiev Youths Association (GYA), Hemen Terkimbi who spoke to journalists on the phone disclosed that one person was killed.

He said, “Members were in the Church (names not disclosed) when some gunmen attacked them, one person was killed, five others were injured while four worshippers including the resident pastor, Rev. Pst. Gwadue Kwaghtyo were captured and taken to an unknown destination.

He stated that those who sustained severe injuries including acting Kindred Head of Akemkpa, Zaki Tyokase Ingyutu are currently recieving treatment at different hospitals in Ugba and Anyiim all in Logo LGA

Confirming the incident, Chairman of Logo LGA, Mrs Salome Tor said that one young boy was killed while three worshippers were abducted.

She said, “The attack was on a church in one of the wards in the local government, they (worshippers) were in a vigil as they were praying they were surrounded by fulanis.

“They (fulanis) kidnapped three people and killed a boy, they also butchered two people with machetes; those (injured) are in the hospital.

Efforts to speak with the State Command Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene were not successful as her phone number could not be reached.