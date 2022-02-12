Military school ex-boys drum support for NDLEA drug war

The Nigerian Military School (NMS) Ex-Boys Association has expressed the willingness of its members to join the ongoing war and advocacy campaigns against the menace of illicit drug trafficking and abuse among Nigerian youths.

This solidarity message was conveyed to the Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Headquarters of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd) at the weekend in Abuja by some leaders of the group led by their President, Engr. Femi Ikuponiyi, who said they were on the visit to identify with Marwa’s strides of accomplishment and vision for the NDLEA as an ex-boy and a pride of the ex-boys family.

He expressed the willingness of ex-boys to join advocacy campaigns to stem and eradicate the menace of use of illicit drugs amongst the Nigerian youths, particularly in areas of intelligence gathering and reportage.

Responding, Marwa thanked the NMS Ex-Boys for their visit and offer to support the drug war, stressing that such was an indication that the key message of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), launched by President Muhammadu Buhari last June is fast achieving its target of mobilising every citizen to take ownership of the battle against the drug scourge.

Meanwhile, NDLEA boss has bagged the Daily Asset newspaper’s Public Servant of the year award for 2021.

The award, according to the spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi was presented to Marwa in Abuja.

Speaking on the modalities for selection, the Editor-In- Chief and Publisher of the newspaper, Dr. Cletus Akwaya, noted that the selection was as a result of Marwa’s enormous contribution to the fight against illicit drugs within one year in the saddle as the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA.

Dr Akwaya stressed that the arrest of 12,306 drug peddlers, including 7 barons, seizure of 3.4 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs as well as counselling and rehabilitation of 7,761 drug users within 12 Months remain unparalleled.