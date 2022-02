Hotelier arrested for allegedly killing security guard in Delta

The Chief Executive Officer of Noble Ocean Hotel in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State,

Noble Iteme, has been arrested for clubbing his security guard, Godstime Sunday, to death.

The suspect was reportedly, ably assisted by a few others in clubbing the Sunday to a pulp and eventual death.

Sources said the offence of the security guard, aged 31, was that he was absent when some armed robbers allegedly invaded the hotel, creating suspension that he might be in the know.

The suspect reportedly questioned the security guard about his whereabouts when the robbers allegedly invaded the hotel.

He then ordered that he be beaten up, perhaps to confess, when he was unable to give a genuine reason for his absence.

Upon noticing that the security guard was bleeding profusely, the suspect, on a second thought, contacted the police to come and arrest the guard.

Sources further said that the security guard was already gasping for breath from blood loss before the arrival of the police and consequently gave up the ghost.

Rather than arresting the deceased, the police operatives who arrived the scene at the nick of time, arrested the hotelier for alleged murder.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

He said that the deceased died of machete wounds which he sustained in the head while he was being clubbed with a machete.

“He was accused of stealing handsets in the hotel. While they were trying to make him confess, he was beaten to a pulp with machete cuts on his head. He died in the hospital.

“The hotel owner was arrested on the strength of his being the one that initiated the attack on the boy.

“The hotel owner is presently at the State CID in Asaba,” he noted.