Military neutralises several Boko Haram insurgents

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, on Saturday, stated that it has, through the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, neutralised several Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed a logistics facility within the heart of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche.

According to the statement, “this was achieved in an air interdiction mission executed on Thursday as part of ongoing operations to destroy the terrorists’ capabilities before they can be brought to bear against land forces and other targets.”

It stated that the airstrike was conducted after series of day and night Intelligence as Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions confirmed that makeshift structures, hidden under the dense vegetation of the area, were being used by the terrorists to store their logistics as well as house their fighters.

It further revealed that consequently, the Air Task Force dispatched its fighter jets to attack the hideout, leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists while the post-strike battle damage assessment showed that their logistics facility engulfed in flames.

According to it, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, promised to sustain the offensive against the insurgents.

