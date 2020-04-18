Aside COVID-19, Ten Other Headlines You Should Not Miss

Aside from the news of pandemic Coronavirus disease that has flooded the internet, there are still other headline news of great interest around the world. They range from entertainment to documentaries and lots more. Tribune Online has packaged some of these trending headlines for you.

(OBITUARY): Abba Kyari, From Boardroom Guru To Becoming The ‘Heart’ Of Buhari’s Government

The Presidency on Saturday morning announced the death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Abba Kyari, after battling with coronavirus in a hospital said to be in Lagos. Kyari was a powerful force in the President Buhari’s government and as the Chief of Staff, he wielded enormous power and was… Read full story

Abba Kyari’s Death, End Of A Surrogate Presidency And The Coming Chaos

To say I was shocked by Abba Kyari’s death would be to tell a lie. Being an asthmatic patient who routinely had “breathing problems” that necessitated periodic trips to London hospitals—in addition to being a diabetic who was older than 65—it would have been nothing short of miraculous if he survived… Read full story

Is There A Link Between Thigh Size And Blood Pressure?

New research suggests that larger thigh circumference may be associated with lower blood pressure in people with overweight or obesity. A study in the journal Endocrine Connections has explored the relationship between thigh circumference and high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, in a Chinese population… Read full story

Can I Live On One Kidney?

My father who has been on dialysis for some time has to go for a Kidney transplant and I have been asked to donate my kidney. Although I am ready to donate my kidney, I am worried if I can survive on just one kidney… Read full story

Under-Nutrition May Leave More Children Ravaged By Coronavirus —Experts

Children evoke strong emotions in most of us. Those with children may be worried about their welfare. Children are at very low direct risk from COVID-19, but they are at heightened risk of exploitation, violence and abuse when schools are closed and social services are interrupted due to health emergencies. And, they are at very… Read full story

Drake Breaks Beatles’ 54-Year-Old Record

Drake has apparently never met a record he doesn’t want to break. Billboard announced during the week that the rapper became the first male artist to have debuted three songs at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The entry of his latest single, “Toosie Slide,” in the top spot helped him tie with… Read full story

Grant Me Divorce, I Will Pay My Husband His N50,000 Dowry —Wife •I don’t need it —Husband

A Shari’a Court 11 sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, Kaduna State, recently dissolved a four-year-old marriage between Nasiru Adamu and Maryam Lawal over irreconcilable differences. The judge, Mallam Murtala Nasir, gave the ruling after the defendant made one pronouncement of divorce to Maryam who had… Read full story

DIY Beauty Hacks Worth Trying

As we find ourselves adjusting to our new normal, all we need are some beauty hacks and tricks to make our lives easier. However, the urge to spend all day in pyjamas is too strong. But this enforced isolation could actually be an opportunity to hone your style. No commute means extra time to devote to curating outfits… Read full story

We’ve A Long Way To Go In Convicting Rapist And Domestic Violence Perpetrators —Jesudunsin Okewumi, Acvtivist And Founder Of The Hug Place

Jesudunsin Okewumi is a gender advocate, a safe space activist and the founder of The Hug Place. As a sexual assault survivor, she is dedicated to providing a centre for domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors. In this interview by Kingsley Alumona, she speaks about her work, the need for a sexual assault… Read full story

Confession Of A Flirting Husband

“I am hooked in this relationship. Before I could call Jack Robinson, she swept me off my feet by two things: respect and admiration. Her eyes, touches, expressions, looks, demeanour, and voice spoke it. I felt human for once after many years of being married. If only my wife knows how much these respect and admiration means… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE