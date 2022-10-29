Mickey Lines changes name to “Speccific”

Entertainment
Talented Afrobeat singer, Mickey Lines, has officially rebranded and changed his stage name to ‘speccific’.

The multi-talented singer and songwriter, whose name is Tochukwu Somtochukwu made this announcement on his Instagram live recently. He said, “It’s no longer Mickey Lines, call me Speccific”.

This is coming shortly after the young African sensation announced his debut body of work.

It seems as though ‘Speccific’ is up to something big in 2022 and beyond, and his music lovers can’t seem to hide their excitement so far.? ?’For every artist, self-discovery and growth are always essential, which is why we could not hide our excitement when we saw an update from the man himself,’ some of his fans agreed.

